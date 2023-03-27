Business leaders call on Humza Yousaf to not leave oil workers ‘high and dry’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Business leaders call on Humza Yousaf to not leave oil workers ‘high and dry’

By Ryan Duff
27/03/2023, 3:00 pm Updated: 27/03/2023, 3:16 pm
© PASNP leadership contest winneer Humza Yousaf. Picture: PA
SNP leadership contest winneer Humza Yousaf. Picture: PA

Humza Yousaf has been named leader of the Scottish National Party and the energy industry is calling for the incoming first minister to not leave oil workers “high and dry”.

Dundee-based Humza Yousaf triumphed over Highlander Kate Forbes with 52% of the vote among SNP members and is now ready to take over from Nicola Sturgeon.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce offered “Many congratulations to Humza Yousaf as he becomes the new leader of the SNP.”

first minister energy © PA
Composite photo of First Minister hopefuls (left to right) Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf, and Kate Forbes,

He said: “We hope, with his appointment as First Minister this week, that we will see a reset in the strained relationship between business and government with a renewed focus upon economic growth, job creation, driving productivity and ensuring that we harness the skills and innovation of our business community to ensure that Scotland flourishes.

“We were encouraged during the campaign by Mr Yousaf’s ambition to turn the North East from a region of enormous renewable potential to a ‘genuine renewable superpower’.

“That must, however, be part of a genuine plan for a transition that doesn’t leave oil and gas workers high and dry in the short term, before the jobs in low carbon industries are rolled out.

“Government has a role here in policymaking and investment, but also in terms of knowing when to step aside and let business get on with the job.

“Now the rough and tumble of the leadership election has passed, and the serious business of governing Scotland begins, we hope to welcome the new First Minister to the North East very soon — and very often — to listen to and deliver upon the priorities of our business community.”

Driving ‘high-value jobs’

humza yousaf oil © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom
Humza Yousaf has been named the new SNP leader and will be confirmed as FM tomorrow.<br />Pictured here visiting Wartsila Engine Servicing in Aberdeen last week.

Yousaf recently visited the north-east of Scotland, meeting with external relations director for Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), Jenny Stanning, as well as OEUK member Wartsila, a manufacturing and servicing company.

Trade body OEUK’s chief executive, David Whitehouse commented on Yousaf’s appointment, saying: “Energy policy is a big opportunity to drive high value jobs and growth for Scotland.

“Our rich heritage from oil and gas and Scotland’s supply chain puts us in a strong position to seize the opportunity.

“So I’m looking forward to a highly collaborative relationship and building exciting new partnerships between government and industry for the good of Scotland and the wider UK.

“Our new Business Outlook report, published tomorrow, shows how we can lead the world if we nurture today’s homegrown energy production and give people certainty to carefully invest in tomorrow’s technologies and talent.’’

‘Delivering affordable energy’

NZTC research cop27 © Supplied by NZTC
Scottish Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson with NZTC CEO Colette Cohen

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), based in Aberdeen, says it “looks forward to working in partnership with the new First Minister and Scottish Government.”

The green energy organisation is confident as Yousaf has shown interest in green technology.

Colette Cohen, chief executive of NZTC commented: “We welcome the commitments made by Humza Yousaf in recent weeks, committing to delivering affordable energy as part of transitioning to a net zero future.

“With continued support from government, NZTC can play a central role working with industry to deliver sustainable economic growth for Scotland.”

Making oil and gas a ‘central pillar’ of Yousaf’s government

Davis Larssen, chief executive of energy services firm Proserv, is calling for Mr Yousaf’s government to recognise North Sea oil and gas as a “central pillar” of both energy security and the transition to net zero.

Mr Larssen penned an op-ed with messages for the new first minister, in which he wrote: “The reality is this is not a binary choice between oil and gas and new energies.

“Our ability to accelerate new energies is inextricably reliant on drawing upon the critical mass of skills, infrastructure and financial capital build up through 50 years of a world-class oil and gas industry.

humza yousaf oil © Supplied by Proserv
David Larssen

“Therefore, we must have greater cross-party agreement and commitment recognising that North Sea oil and gas must remain a central pillar, not only to support energy security in the mid-term but to drive much of the funding to unlock the technologies of a clean energy future.

“Energy policy is a complex area where devolved and reserved priorities are interwoven and there is therefore a strong case to be made for taking the sharp end of politics out of it.

“A just and balanced transition should be underpinned by a UK wide strategic approach where possible in order to safeguard the skills accrued in the hydrocarbon industry, particularly in North East Scotland, over the past generations.”

