Neptune commits $23 million to German decommissioning campaign

Aberdeen-based Neptune Energy has committed to spending $23 million (£18.7m) on a decommissioning program in Germany.

The firm will plug and abandon well while also removing associated infrastructure as it looks to spend over £91 million in decom work globally by the end of the year.

Neptune has already completed plug and abandonment work on Bentheim gas field, which is located in western Lower Saxony and a second well on the field due to be decommissioned “later in 2023.”

This comes after the firm completed similar work on two wells in the Itterbeck-Halle.

Neptune already committed £9.76 million to decom work in the county during 2022 and the firm is also putting together plans for decommissioning operations in the Fronhofen gas field, the Reitbrook West oil field, and the Victorbur mud pit.

Andreas Scheck, managing director for Neptune Energy in Germany, said: “Neptune continues to play an important role in supporting energy security in Germany, operating production assets across Eastern and Western Germany, and in the Rhine Valley in the south.

“Decommissioning is an important and natural step in the lifecycle of our business and we are committed to returning these sites to nature safely and responsible, once production has ceased.”

This comes as Neptune has said it expects to take a £53m hit from the energy profits levy after reporting operating profits from activity in the UK coming to $168m (£138m).