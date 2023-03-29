Oil firm starts shutdown in Kurdistan amid Iraq-Turkey dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil firm starts shutdown in Kurdistan amid Iraq-Turkey dispute

By Bloomberg
29/03/2023, 7:02 am
© BloombergA valve is seen inside a well house at the Caelus Energy LLC Oooguruk Development Project in Harrison Bay, Alaska, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Four decades after the Trans Alaska Pipeline System went live, transforming the North Slope into a modern-day Klondike, many Alaskans fear the best days have passed. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
One of the biggest oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan has started to lower production as a dispute between the region’s government and Baghdad drags on.

Norway’s DNO ASA has started an “orderly shutdown of its operated oil fields” in Kurdistan, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Turkey closed a pipeline running from northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan last week after an International Chamber of Commerce ruling. The legal fight is halting roughly 400,000 barrels a day of crude exports and has helped push up global prices this week.

The US has weighed in, asking Iraq and Turkey to ensure the oil starts flowing again soon.

“It is unfortunate it has come to this given the likely impact of a continuing supply disruption on oil prices and at a fragile time in global financial markets,” said DNO’s Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahman.

The Paris-based ICC backed Baghdad’s argument — part of its long-running attempt to rein in the Kurdistan Regional Government — that Kurdish oil couldn’t be shipped from Ceyhan without the Iraqi federal government’s approval.

DNO is lowering output at the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, which pumped 107,000 barrels a day of crude last year.

Peshkabir production was halted on Tuesday night, DNO said, adding it had drawn up plans to conduct maintenance. Tawke’s full shut down “will take an additional day or so given the much larger numbers of wells spread across some 10 kilometers,” according to DNO.

