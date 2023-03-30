Sodexo extends Shetland contract for a sum of £7.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Sodexo extends Shetland contract for a sum of £7.5 million

By Ryan Duff
30/03/2023, 1:34 pm
© Supplied by Guillaume PerrinReabold Corallian
The Shetland Gas Plant

Catering firm, Sodexo, has bagged a contract extension worth £7.5 million with the EnQuest-operated Sullom Voe Terminal in the Shetland Islands.

Sodex to set to provide catering and facility management services to the space for a fee of £2.5 million per year for three years.

The firm’s workforce dedicated to the site, which amounts to 25 employees, will continue the work they have been carrying out, which involves catering, cleaning, warehouse and logistics, garage services, and pest control.

The Shetlands-based Sullom Voe Terminal which is operated by energy firm EnQuest on behalf of a consortium of oil companies is currently the workplace of 400 staff.

The complex currently receives oil by pipeline from the oilfields in the East Shetland Basin and the Deep waters West of Shetland.

Ed Morrow, managing director of energy and resources for Sodexo UK & Ireland, said: “We are thrilled that our colleagues will continue to deliver services for this important contract as the Sullom Voe Terminal enters an exciting new phase.

“We thank our client for their continued trust in extending our partnership together and thank our teams who are providing exceptional service and support to workers at the terminal, and we hope to build on what has already been accomplished so far in this partnership.”

