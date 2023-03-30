Sodexo extends Shetland contract for a sum of £7.5 million

An error occurred. Please try again.

Catering firm, Sodexo, has bagged a contract extension worth £7.5 million with the EnQuest-operated Sullom Voe Terminal in the Shetland Islands.

Sodex to set to provide catering and facility management services to the space for a fee of £2.5 million per year for three years.

The firm’s workforce dedicated to the site, which amounts to 25 employees, will continue the work they have been carrying out, which involves catering, cleaning, warehouse and logistics, garage services, and pest control.

The Shetlands-based Sullom Voe Terminal which is operated by energy firm EnQuest on behalf of a consortium of oil companies is currently the workplace of 400 staff.

The complex currently receives oil by pipeline from the oilfields in the East Shetland Basin and the Deep waters West of Shetland.

Ed Morrow, managing director of energy and resources for Sodexo UK & Ireland, said: “We are thrilled that our colleagues will continue to deliver services for this important contract as the Sullom Voe Terminal enters an exciting new phase.

“We thank our client for their continued trust in extending our partnership together and thank our teams who are providing exceptional service and support to workers at the terminal, and we hope to build on what has already been accomplished so far in this partnership.”