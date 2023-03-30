Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end to North Sea drilling

Anti-oil hecklers brought the Scottish parliament to a standstill in a choreographed series of protests during Humza Yousaf’s first appearance for questions as leader today.

Seven separate protesters interrupted the first minister and Tory leader Douglas Ross in a Holyrood demonstration demanding North Sea fossil fuel projects are stopped.

Furious campaigners from pressure group This is Rigged took aim at Rosebank oil field, a drilling site near Shetland where exploration is expected to be approved by the Tories.

The environmental activists boasted on social media afterwards that they had successfully brought events to a standstill.

Holyrood’s presiding officer, Alison Johnstone, suspended business every time there was an intervention while hecklers were forced out of the chamber by security.

In an unusual move, all members of the public watching from the gallery – including Mr Yousaf’s family and young schoolchildren – were temporarily asked to leave before being let back in.

Protest becoming more common

Disruption in Holyrood has become more common in recent months and hecklers grabbed headlines in December when the SNP’s gender reforms were under scrutiny.

🚨BREAKING! THIS IS RIGGED BRING FMQS TO A STANDSTILL New First Minister, same demands. @HumzaYousaf pic.twitter.com/Dm2sLRyqOu — This Is Rigged (@Thisis_Rigged) March 30, 2023

Anti-oil demonstrators have staged regular interventions in an effort to make their voice heard, but today’s chaos was their most significant effort yet.

The disruptive protests put the Scottish and UK Government’s policies on oil and gas into the spotlight days after Mr Yousaf replaced Nicola Sturgeon.

The SNP currently share power with the Scottish Greens and Mr Yousaf’s party has vowed to shift towards renewables at a quicker pace.

When Ms Sturgeon was still in charge, she said the Cambo oil field project in the North Sea should not be given the green light.

Mr Yousaf has renewed his government’s pact with the Greens but hardline climate activists say his government can go further.

Tories maintain drilling for oil and gas should continue.

Holyrood Conservative chief Mr Ross branded the anti-fossil fuel protesters a “shower” as his efforts to grill Mr Yousaf were constantly scuppered.

The Tory leader slated the SNP’s new leader for his focus on Scottish independence, but the new first minister branded him “desperate”.

Presiding officer Ms Johnstone said she was “extremely sorry” to viewers in the gallery who were only there to watch FMQs and expressed her “deep regret” over the protests.

She promised action is being considered to prevent further demonstrations in future.