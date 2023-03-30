Russian vessel spotted touring Shetland oil fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Russian vessel spotted touring Shetland oil fields

By Ryan Duff
30/03/2023, 4:42 pm
Alistair Carmichael is the MP for Orkney and Shetland.
Alistair Carmichael is the MP for Orkney and Shetland.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael has raised concerns over a Russian tug vessel spotted near vital energy infrastructure around Shetland.

The Russian-flagged ‘Nikolay Chiker’ vessel has been sighted near Shell’s Brent field and the CNR International-operated Ninian platform off the east of the islands.

The MP is now concerned that the merchant vessel has circled around to the west of shetland where it has been spotted near TotalEnergies’ Laggan field.

Addressing the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Carmichael said: “All of this week we have had a Russian tug, ‘Nikolay Chiker’, steaming up and down to the east of Shetland in the vicinity of the pipelines servicing Brent and Ninian.

“This morning, that tug has gone round to the north-west of Shetland and is now doing the same thing in the vicinity of the pipelines servicing the Laggan field to the west of Shetland.

“It’s a merchant vessel but we know that the Russian military often repurpose merchant vessels in this way.”

Mr Carmichael asked minister of state for energy security and net zero Graham Stuart whether the Ministry of Defence was aware and monitoring the vessel, and what would be done in the longer term to secure UK energy infrastructure.

‘Well expressed concerns’

Responding to his concerns, Mr Stuart replied: “Whether next week or another time, we can discuss this further and I can reassure him in what are very well expressed concerns.”

When asked about the status of the vessel by Energy Voice, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We constantly observe our areas of UK responsibility and interest.”

Built in 1989, the Nikolay Chiker is a tug-type vessel, sailing under the Russian flag.

Shell, TotalEnergies and CNR International have been asked for comment.

Energy sector risk for Russian spies

Earlier this year Norwegian authorities outlined in a National Threat Assessment for 2023 that the country’s energy sector may be a target for Russian spies following the invasion of Ukraine.

Asked if this is a threat foreseen by the UK sector as well, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) HSE and operations director, Mark Wilson said: “OEUK remains engaged with relevant government bodies, including the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (formally BEIS), North Sea Transition Authority, Health & Safety Executive, and Police Scotland on resilience and security of UK energy supply.

“The physical security of offshore and onshore energy infrastructure continues to be part of these regular engagements.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts