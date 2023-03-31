Odfjell Drilling lands $290m deal for Deepsea Atlantic rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Odfjell Drilling lands $290m deal for Deepsea Atlantic rig

By Ryan Duff
31/03/2023, 7:13 am
Odfjell Drilling year
The Deepsea Atlantic is operated by Odfjell Drilling AS.

Odfjell Drilling has announced it has signed two letters of intent (LOI) for its Deepsea Atlantic to be used in the North Sea for a sum of $290 million.

These documents combined are set to last for 23 months and have a value of around £234m excluding integrated services, upgrades/modifications or mobilisation fees.

Singed with a single client, the two LOIs include provisions for performance bonuses and fuel incentives.

Following the end of this deal, d there are four priced one-well options.

The arrangement also includes three further optional periods of around one-year each, in which the rates for each period are to be mutually agreed upon prior to exercising.

Delivered in 2009, the Deepsea Atlantic is a deepwater and harsh environment semi-submersible rig and is currently under contract with Norwegian energy giant Equinor.

Kjetil Gjersdal, chief executive of Odfjell Drilling commented: “In the year of our 50th anniversary, these LOIs are a testament to Odfjell Drilling’s experience and continued drive to innovate and remain at the forefront of change in our industry.

“While providing valuable, continuous and lengthy backlog these contracts are also a platform for us to take the next step in terms of automation, digitalisation and carbon reduction together with our valued client.

“Over the last decade, the Deepsea Atlantic has proven itself to be one of the most efficient ‘well factories’ in the harsh environment segment. We intend to build on this impressive track record and set a new efficiency benchmark for the industry to chase.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts