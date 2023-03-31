WATCH: Aberdeen protestors attack ‘bulls***’ CCS in wake of net zero strategy launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

WATCH: Aberdeen protestors attack ‘bulls***’ CCS in wake of net zero strategy launch

By Ryan Duff
31/03/2023, 3:12 pm

Protestors gathered in Aberdeen on Friday to voice their discontent at the UK government’s continued backing for fossil fuels within its net zero strategy.

This week Rishi Sunak’s government announced a “multi-billion pound investment in energy revolution” which includes measures designed to deliver a “radical shift” from “expensive, foreign fossil fuels” to clean, affordable power.

Hundreds of millions of pounds are being made available for floating offshore wind and green hydrogen, and the “Track” 2 carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) process, of which Peterhead’s Acorn is a “leading contender”.

However, to those gathered in Aberdeen today, this plan is not moving fast enough and the commitment to CCUS does not inspire confidence.

Keris Gough, an Aberdeen University student and a campaigner for Fight for Future Scotland said: “Last week the IPCC released a newly updated report, reiterating how serious climate change and how little time we have to act.

“But just yesterday the UK government launched its net zero strategy plan that just puts focus on carbon capture, which is bulls*** and doesn’t work.”

Rosebank opposition

The Aberdeen protestors also accused the government of “continuing to fund oil and gas projects”, while some held banners emblazoned with the ‘Stop Rosebank’ campaign.

Amid the planned announcements on energy policy, there was speculation this week that the UK government would also give the go-ahead to the controversial oil field West of Shetland.

While no rubber stamp has yet been given, Equinor’s senior vice president for the UK Arne Gurtner told an OEUK event he wants the industry to be talking about final investment decision on Rosebank by the time Offshore Europe rolls around.

Jen, a climate scientist turned activist, travelled from Glasgow to attend the protest action outside of Aberdeen’s Bon Accord shopping centre.

She said: “We are going to be hosting a people’s assembly on a just transition here in Aberdeen later this year.

“We have a top-down system of oppression and greed, essentially, and that system is one size fits all. It doesn’t.”

The move away from fossil fuels and towards renewables needs to be adapted to the people of individual regions, Jen believes.

She said: “The response from the people of Aberdeen and the people of Glasgow are going to be very different and we need to accept and respect that.”

