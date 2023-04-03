Baker Hughes and Ocean Installer in global contracts team-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Baker Hughes and Ocean Installer in global contracts team-up

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
03/04/2023, 7:55 am Updated: 03/04/2023, 7:55 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Baker HughesBaker Hughes ocean installer

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) and Ocean Installer have announced a global contracts team-up.

Announcing the formal alliance, the energy services giant and the marine contractor said it will deliver “efficiencies from project appraisal through to operations”.

It comes after Baker Hughes and Ocean Installer worked together on the Balder field in Norway for Var Energi in 2019, with an integrated subsea production system, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SPS+SURF).

Dave Dillon, senior vice president, Subsea & Surface Pressure Systems at Baker Hughes, said: “Having successfully worked together on several projects in the North Sea, Baker Hughes looks forward to continuing our collaboration with Ocean Installer to deliver integrated solutions for targeted projects.

“Together, using our Subsea Connect framework, we will continue to advance innovation, deliver optimal solutions to our customers and drive positive change in the industry.”

The pair will work closely with global customers to de-risk commercial and operational activities to deliver efficiencies, while retaining a focus on safety and emissions reduction.

Kevin Murphy, Ocean Installer CEO said: “We have enjoyed a highly successful relationship with Baker Hughes for many years and are delighted to formally continue and enhance that partnership for our global customer-base.

“We have built a strong culture of trust with Baker Hughes and are aligned in delivering projects that assist the local communities we operate in and reduce the carbon footprint of our customers’ developments. We look forward to advancing these aims further in our new global agreement.”

