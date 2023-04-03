New Petrofac CEO Kawash formally takes over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

New Petrofac CEO Kawash formally takes over

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
03/04/2023, 8:32 am Updated: 03/04/2023, 8:33 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by McDermott/PetrofacPetrofac
Tareq Kawash (left) has taken over as Petrofac CEO from Sami Iskander (right).

The new CEO of Petrofac (LON: PFC) has formally taken the top job today.

Tareq Kawash replaces Sami Iskander, who has officially stood down after more than two years at the helm.

The new appoinmtnet comes amid issues for the company, particularly bringing its engineering and construction division (E&C) to profitability.

Mr Kawash joins from engineering giant McDermott, with 30 years of experience in the industry.

Sami Iskander became Petrofac CEO in November 2020, taking over from long-term boss Ayman Asfari after he announced his retirement.

Announcing last year that he’d step down, Petrofac thanked Mr Iskander for his contribution, including resolution of a historic Serious Fraud Office investigation and a refininacing programme.

Reporting its half-year resulrs in August, Petrofac said it was optimistic about the rest of 2022, but Jefferies said questions remain on E&C and that a lack of awards remains “the underlying reality”.

Backlog remains the “all-important number at Petrofac”, said financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown, which was at $3.7bn in its interim results, down from 2021’s $4bn.

Hargreaves added that Mr Kawash’s record gives “some confidence that he is well placed to drive Petrofac’s recovery, as it continues its focus on winning new contracts and rebuilding the order book”.

Petrofac is expected to announce its full-year results for 2022 on April 25.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts