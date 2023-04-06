Neptune Energy boosts global portfolio of digital twins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Neptune Energy boosts global portfolio of digital twins

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
06/04/2023, 8:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyInstead of flying to the offshore platforms to perform routine inspection and planning activities, Neptune teams can visit the assets virtually.
Instead of flying to the offshore platforms to perform routine inspection and planning activities, Neptune teams can visit the assets virtually.

Neptune Energy has today announced an agreement to create new “digital twins” of two of its offshore platforms.

Designers will create virtual representations of a pair of the operator’s assets in the Dutch North Sea, in a move that takes the firm’s portfolio of digitised assets to 14.

The twins enable engineers to carry out traditional offshore work from an onshore location, accelerating work schedules and reducing costs.

Leading UK-based 3D technology specialist, Eserv, will digitize the Neptune-operated D15-A and K12-C platforms, having previously created digital versions of 12 platforms in the Dutch and UK sectors.

Instead of flying to the offshore platforms to perform routine inspection and planning activities, Neptune teams can visit the assets virtually.

Thousands of hours of work have been completed from office-based locations in this way since the twins were introduced.

Neptune Energy’s director of operations in the Netherlands, Stephane Lacote, said: “The use of 3D technologies such as digital twins has provided significant benefits including reducing operational costs by enabling traditional offshore activities to be completed quickly and efficiently, without travelling offshore.

“Our engineering teams can now virtually visit platforms to support the safe running of operations from anywhere on the planet.”

Digitising operational assets to improve safety and productivity and to reduce environmental impacts supports Neptune Energy’s aims to enhance asset integrity and to provide employees with technologies that support collaboration with colleagues globally.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts