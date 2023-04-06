Activist investors seek TotalEnergies vote to curb emissions further

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Activist investors seek TotalEnergies vote to curb emissions further

By Bloomberg
06/04/2023, 2:18 pm
Fire burns from a flare stack at the PCK Schwedt oil refinery, formerly owned by Rosneft PJSC and now controlled by the German government, beyond a TotalEnergies SE gas station in Schwedt, Germany, on Monday, March 20, 2023. Germany's economy will probably shrink in the first quarter of the year, according to the ZEW institute's gauge of expectations, as concerns over risks in the banking sector add to headwinds from inflation, even as the rate should decline 'significantly', the Bundesbank said. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Investors including activist group Follow This filed a resolution to pressure TotalEnergies (PARIS: TTE) to vote for more ambitious emissions targets when the company holds its annual general meeting next month.

The resolution — backed by 17 institutional investors from France, Belgium, the Netherlands , the UK and the US — calls for the French energy giant to reduce its indirect carbon emissions, according to a statement from Follow This.

Specifically, it wants TotalEnergies to align its 2030 target for so-called Scope 3 emissions — those targets tied to the use of its products by its clients — in line with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, it said. The company’s AGM is scheduled for on May 26.

The move is the latest example of activist investors ratcheting up pressure for major oil companies to take a harder stance on curbing climate change. Follow This said it has filed similar motions for the AGMs of Shell Plc, BP Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp.

In Europe in particular, the energy crisis exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine has led to greater reliance on fossil fuels, at least in the short term. Some Big Oil companies have backed away from earlier plans to speed the transition to renewables.

The Paris accord aims to limit global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably contain it to 1.5 degrees. A United Nations-backed panel last month determined that “deep, rapid and sustained” cuts in greenhouse gas emissions are necessary to keep climate change within livable limits.

“To achieve the goal of Paris, the world has to almost halve emissions by 2030, but TotalEnergies has no plan to drive down emissions this decade,” Follow This founder Mark van Baal said in the statement. “These climate resolutions at Big Oil will show which investors are serious about resolving the climate crisis and which prefer to just talk about it.”

Total plans to trim net emissions from its operations — so-called Scope 1 and 2 — to as low as 25 million tons of CO2-equivalent by 2030, from 40 million tons last year. It says its Scope 3 emissions will be less than 400 million tons at the end of the decade, compared to 389 million tons in 2022. That’s as the French major plans to increase sales of liquefied natural gas while it cuts sales of oil products.

