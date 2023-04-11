Singapore oil trader OK Lim on trial in $3.5bn case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Singapore oil trader OK Lim on trial in $3.5bn case

By Bloomberg
11/04/2023, 6:52 am
© BloombergSingapore oil trader
Gardens by the Bay, from left, Marina Bay Sands, and the central business district in Singapore, on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

Singapore businessman Lim Oon Kuin is on trial Tuesday for three charges related to cheating and forgery, after his collapsed oil firm Hin Leong Trading Pte. owed about $3.5 billion to banks. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors alleged that Lim, the 81-year-old founder of Hin Leong, had instigated an employee to fraudulently create a false electronic record, and deceived HSBC Holdings Plc. He faces as much as 10 years in jail for each of the three charges.

Better known as OK Lim, he faces a total of 130 charges after Hin Leong was accused of hiding more than $800 million in losses and leaving more than 20 banks with huge liabilities.

Lim, once an influential figure in Singapore’s oil and shipping trading industry, appeared in the city-state’s court in a wheelchair. Hin Leong’s fallout was the biggest among a string of failures in Singapore’s commodities sector in recent years. HSBC and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. are among the bank creditors which provided trade finance to Hin Leong for years.

The case also spawned numerous civil lawsuits from banks against the firm. In turn, Hin Leong sued its auditor Deloitte & Touche LLP for allegedly failing to detect “serious irregularities” in its financial statements for more than a decade.

