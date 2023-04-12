Aberdeenshire subsea robotics firm Rovop bags £20m to fuel growth journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Aberdeenshire subsea robotics firm Rovop bags £20m to fuel growth journey

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Westhill, on the outskirts of Aberdeen, Rovop employs over 250 people globally.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/04/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Rovopnorth-east Rovop £20m

North-east firm Rovop has secured $25 million (£20m) from multinational private-equity fund Cordiant Capital.

The subsea robotics specialist plans to use the cash to invest in its fleet and people, with the company charting a course for further growth.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Cordiant is a leading manager of global infrastructure and real assets.

Stephen Foss, co-head of energy transition infrastructure at the fund, said: “Rovop is a company with great momentum and we’re excited to be supporting them on the next stage of their growth journey.

“We firmly expect infrastructure service providers like Rovop to continue thriving as the desire to develop autonomous, low-cost based means of power generation and expansion of digital communication as they continue to grow in importance.”

Last year, private equity firm Bluewater took full ownership of Rovop, which is among the “world’s largest” independent remotely operated vehicle (ROV) solutions providers.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Westhill, on the outskirts of Aberdeen, the firm employs over 250 people globally.

It serves all key offshore sectors, including the installation of wind-farm related infrastructure, gas pipelines and undersea internet cables.

The cash from Cordiant will allow Rovop to continue capitalising on the current uptick in energy projects, helping the firm to secure new contracts across construction, decommissioning, surveillance, and maintenance.

For Cordiant, this latest investment, via its LP credit mandates, builds on existing credit facilities in solar and wind power and upstream gas in Greece, Romania, and Turkey respectively.

It also underpins the fund’s belief that a “once-in-a-generation opportunity currently exists to supply flexible credit solutions for energy transition infrastructure across Europe thanks to the twin imperatives of national energy security and combating climate change”.

Neil Potter, chief executive of Rovop, said: “Rovop is seeing record demand for its services, and Cordiant’s investment means we’re better placed than ever to take advantage of increasing international demand for subsea robotics in both renewable and traditional energy sectors.”

Rovop accounts © Supplied by ROVOP
Neil Potter, chief executive, Rovop.

“This investment solidly positions ROVOP for further growth as we continue to invest in our fleet and our people.”

Martin Somerville, managing director at Bluewater added: “We’re delighted that Cordiant is supporting ROVOP at an exciting time in the company’s development. This added financial strength will help to support management’s ambitious growth plans.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts