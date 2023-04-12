3T’s Drilling Systems clinches well simulator gig with Petronas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

3T’s Drilling Systems clinches well simulator gig with Petronas

By Andrew Dykes
12/04/2023, 10:57 am
© Supplied by Drilling SystemsClive Battisby, Chief Operating Officer at Drilling Systems.
Clive Battisby, Chief Operating Officer at Drilling Systems.

Drilling simulation technology firm Drilling Systems has secured a contract with Malaysian national oil company Petronas to support the group’s training and development programme.

Drilling Systems – part of the UK-based training provider 3t Energy Group – secured the contract as part of a competitive tender process, though its value was not disclosed.

The firm will now provide its ‘Drill the Well on Simulator’ (DWOS) learning suite, which enables users to create customised simulations of drilling and well control scenarios, to support the NOC’s training needs over the next three years.

The award is bolstered by a collaboration with local partner Eftech Energy Solutions (formerly Eftech Drilling Solutions), a Malaysian company who are one of the leaders in real-time operations services and drilling digitalisation.

Drilling Systems says these kinds of immersive learning technologies are proven to deliver better outcomes for employees and employers, boosting knowledge retention and increasing engagement.

Drawing on its existing Drill Well on Paper (DWOP) exercises, and its mobile On-the-Rig (OTR) simulator, digital twin technology will also be used to imitate the exact rig environment used by Petronas, allowing customisation of the equipment and control systems based on the specific rig being used for the well.

This again helps to make training more immersive and realistic, its designers said.

Drilling Systems head of business development Max Wyndham said: “We are delighted to be working with Eftech to deliver a series of DWOS to support the crew training for Petronas.

“The training will provide a fantastic tool to mitigate drilling risks and human error when preparing crews for a range of potential safety critical scenarios and non-routine operations. The tailored approach of DWOS will allow the well-specific data to be interpreted and transformed into virtual reality, improving technical excellence of the crew and enhancing overall safety for the industry.”

COO Clive Battisby added: “This contract is a testament to 3t Energy Group’s strong track record and capability of using transformative technology to enhance training across the energy sector. We look forward to working closely with the teams at Eftech and Petronas in a unified mission to increase technical competence, operational safety and performance of the crew.”

The firm currently works from four main bases in Bournemouth, UK, as well as Houston, Dubai and Tianjin.

Since its formation in early 2018, private equity-backed 3t has grown to become one of the UK’s largest energy sector training providers, expanding the use of digital technologies in training, such as virtual reality, e-learning, simulation and training management software.

Alongside Drilling Systems, 3t’s businesses include AIS Survivex and 3t Transform, as well as a joint venture with services provider EnerMech.

