North Sea firm EnQuest to see three board members leave

The UK-based oil and gas producer, EnQuest (LON:ENQ), is set to see three members of its board leave the company following its annual general meeting in June.

The company has announced that Howard Paver, Carl Hughes and John Winterman will be leaving the Board at the conclusion of the meeting, which is set to take place on the 5th of the month.

This comes as a result of EnQuest’s “Board renewal process” and the firm claims that following this shake-up, it will focus on new energy opportunities alongside its core upstream and decommissioning businesses.

Chairman offers thanks

Gareth Penny, chair of EnQuest said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Howard, Carl and John for their considerable contribution to EnQuest over many years.

“Howard has discharged his role of Director with sensitivity and diligence and, as Senior Independent Director, he took responsibility for the appointment of the new Board Chair last year and has served on a number of Board Committees with distinction.

“Carl has been with us since January 2017 and we have benefited greatly from his wisdom and insight in relation to financial, audit and other matters.

“John has deep industry expertise and has challenged and supported management in reviewing opportunities and decision making on a wide range of technical and subsurface matters.

“Each of these Directors has focused on delivering value to shareholders and upholding the interests of all our stakeholders. The Company thanks them for their service and looks forward to opportunities to work with them in the future.”

Last month EnQuest made headlines as its offices in the north-east of Scotland were put up for sale.

Hitting the market with a value of £42 million, Annan House near the Union Square shopping mall was put up for sale by its owners, the Patrazia Hanover Property Unit Trust.