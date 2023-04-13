North Sea firm EnQuest to see three board members leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

North Sea firm EnQuest to see three board members leave

By Ryan Duff
13/04/2023, 5:30 pm Updated: 13/04/2023, 5:32 pm
© Supplied by DCTMediaEnQuests Aberdeen offices
EnQuests Aberdeen offices

The UK-based oil and gas producer, EnQuest (LON:ENQ), is set to see three members of its board leave the company following its annual general meeting in June.

The company has announced that Howard Paver, Carl Hughes and John Winterman will be leaving the Board at the conclusion of the meeting, which is set to take place on the 5th of the month.

This comes as a result of EnQuest’s “Board renewal process” and the firm claims that following this shake-up, it will focus on new energy opportunities alongside its core upstream and decommissioning businesses.

Chairman offers thanks

Gareth Penny, chair of EnQuest said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Howard, Carl and John for their considerable contribution to EnQuest over many years.

“Howard has discharged his role of Director with sensitivity and diligence and, as Senior Independent Director, he took responsibility for the appointment of the new Board Chair last year and has served on a number of Board Committees with distinction.

“Carl has been with us since January 2017 and we have benefited greatly from his wisdom and insight in relation to financial, audit and other matters.

EnQuest chairman diamond © Supplied by Ninety One/Shutterst
Gareth Penny chair of EnQuest

“John has deep industry expertise and has challenged and supported management in reviewing opportunities and decision making on a wide range of technical and subsurface matters.

“Each of these Directors has focused on delivering value to shareholders and upholding the interests of all our stakeholders. The Company thanks them for their service and looks forward to opportunities to work with them in the future.”

Last month EnQuest made headlines as its offices in the north-east of Scotland were put up for sale. 

Hitting the market with a value of £42 million, Annan House near the Union Square shopping mall was put up for sale by its owners, the Patrazia Hanover Property Unit Trust.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts