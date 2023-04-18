WATCH: Just Stop Oil protestors arrested at World Snooker Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

WATCH: Just Stop Oil protestors arrested at World Snooker Championship

By Ryan Duff
18/04/2023, 6:32 am
© Supplied by Just Stop OilJust Stop Oil brings World Snooker Championship to a halt.
Two Just Stop Oil protestors caused the World Snooker Championship to screech to a halt as paint was thrown over a table during a match at The Crucible.

The two protestors targetted a table each, however, only one was successful in mounting the playing surface and unleashing the activist group’s trademark orange paint. 

At around 7:20 pm on Monday, the pair disrupted matches between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry and between Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi, causing both games to stop.

The table being used by Perry and Milkins was successfully hit with the powder paint while the protestor targeting the other tablet was unable to carry out the plan as security intervened.

It has been reported that both protestors were arrested following the incident.

The disruptor of the match between the two Englishmen, a 25-year-old student at Exeter University, said: “I don’t want to be disrupting something that people enjoy, but we’re facing an extremely grave situation.

“Europe is experiencing its worst drought in 500 years. We’re seeing mass crop failure right now.

“We’re facing mass starvation, billions of refugees and civilisational collapse if this continues.”

“We can’t continue to sit back and act as if everything’s okay.”

The protestor targeting Allen and Zhengyi’s match, a 52-year-old former museum worker, said: “I did not take this action lightly, but I cannot remain a passive spectator while our government knowingly pushes us down a path to destruction.

“They are giving handouts of £236 million per week of our money, to the most profitable industry on earth, during a cost of living crisis. I can no longer justify watching from the side lines.”

“I am angry and heartbroken that I have found myself in a position where taking this sort of disruptive action is the only way to get heard.”

 

The play was immediately stopped and staff at The Crucible in Sheffield as staff used vacuum cleaners to tidy up.

Master of ceremonies Rob Walker joined in, rolling up his sleeves to help sweep up the mess left behind.

The match between Allen and Zhengyi resumed soon after while the other game was postponed as the table needed to be reclothed overnight.

