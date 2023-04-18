VIDEO: ‘Will you say no to Rosebank?’ Yousaf pushed on oil field stance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

VIDEO: ‘Will you say no to Rosebank?’ Yousaf pushed on oil field stance

By Ryan Duff
18/04/2023, 7:08 am Updated: 18/04/2023, 9:16 am
© PAHumza Yousaf is visiting the north-east.
Humza Yousaf is visiting the north-east.

While in Dundee for the Scottish Trades Union Congress’s (STUC) conference, first minister Humza Yousaf was questioned on the SNP’s green policies.

Activist Group, Green New Deal Rising‘s Naroa Hammerson asked the first minister “Will you say no to Rosebank?” to which he replied “It’s for the UK government to decide to say no or not.”

The newly appointed leader of the Scottish National Party continued: “What we will do is, we will invest in the just transition.

“What I won’t do is what Thatcher did to our mining and steel communities, that is throw the workers on the scrap heap.

“We will take the workers, that’s why we’re here at the STUC conference, to take the workers on the journey to net zero.”

The first minister was recently in Aberdeen to unveil a £25 million investment from the Scottish Government for oil and gas transition.

The plan to transform Aberdeen from a hub for oil and gas jobs into a key city for green energy has been dubbed a “just transition”.

This comes a month after Equinor’s senior vice president for the UK, Arne Gurtner, told an Offshore Energies UK event in Aberdeen that his firm wants a final investment decision on Rosebank from industry by the time of Offshore Europe.

The huge energy conference, which attracts delegates from across the globe, is due to be held in the Granite City in September.

His comments came on the same day that activists threatened “tidal wave” of action against the UK Government if it approves Rosebank.

