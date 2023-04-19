Big Oil Bosses: What the CEOs made as their companies broke records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Big Oil Bosses: What the CEOs made as their companies broke records

By Ryan Duff
19/04/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 19/04/2023, 11:43 am
The wages of super major CEOs

It has been well documented how the oil and gas supermajors made record profits last year, however, how much does it pay to be in charge of these firms as they take home billions?

BP’s profits increased by more than 100% last year as it recorded taking in $27.7 billion, more than double the earnings of 2021 at $12.8bn.

The head of the British supermajor took home an annual salary of £10.03 million throughout the record-breaking year to compensate for his efforts.

Mr Looney’s rival firm, Shell also pays a handsome wage to its chief executive with its former boss Ben van Beurden earning £9.7m, before handing the energy giant to Wael Sawan.

It’s not just the top job at the giants of the energy industry that take home massive salaries, Shell’s chief financial officer, Sinead Gorman, bagged a total remuneration of £2.8m after taking up the position in April.

Shell share buyback profits © Bloomberg
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden

If the Shell and BP top job pay cheques make your eyes water, a hop across the pond to the US supermajor ExxonMobil is sure to make your jaw drop.

Darren Woods banked £28.86 million for his troubles.

Despite having one of the lowest wage increases of the supermajor chief executives, Chevron’s Mike Wirth still managed to take home around £18.95m.

At the bottom of this league table of millionaire supermajor bosses stands Anders Opedal of Equinor’s salary still stood at around £1.64 million.

Fellow supermajors, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips and Chevron, all rewarded their chief executives handsomely for their service throughout 2022 also.

The US and Europe’s top oil and gas producing chief executives’ salaries are as follows:

