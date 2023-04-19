Oil Ekes Out a Gain as OPEC-Led Rally, Demand Outlook Fade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil Ekes Out a Gain as OPEC-Led Rally, Demand Outlook Fade

By Bloomberg
19/04/2023, 6:06 am
© Shutterstock / RachenStockerOil Drum,stack of oil drums,Used 55 gallon chemical drums in a storage yard awaiting recycling.At the industrial event is a warehouse of barrels of hydrocarbons.Industry oil barrels .; Shutterstock ID 1348980854; purchase_order: PF; job: PF Short Story - Slowing Down; 3c3b1350-864e-42f6-ae6d-132c5508c29b
Oil clung to a slim gain as a weaker demand outlook blunts the impact from OPEC+ production cuts.

US shale output is forecast to grind higher in May, while the margin of profit for producing diesel from a barrel of crude is at the lowest in a year, underscoring a weaker demand outlook.

Global supplies are also showing signs of growth as Russia’s crude exports bounced back above 3 million barrels a day last week, despite Moscow saying it had lowered output.

The short squeeze precipitated by the surprise production cut is running out of steam, said Dan Ghali a commodity strategist at TD Securities.

The algorithmic trend followers that poured into the market during the price surge are nominally supporting the market as fundamentals tilt bearish once again.

“We estimate that marginal buying activity from this cohort in WTI crude is putting a halt to the bleeding, keeping prices locked in a tight range,” Ghali said.

Despite a slowdown in crude’s recent rally, many market watchers are betting China’s rebound from Covid-19 restrictions will lead to price gains over the rest of the year. China, which is the largest oil importer in the world, grew its economy at the fastest pace in a year, putting the country on track to reach its growth goal.

Investors are also watching for an economic survey from the Federal Reserve and further comments from officials this week, which will provide insight on the health of the US economy and the likely path of monetary policy.

Prices:

  • WTI for May delivery rose 3 cents to settle at $80.86 in New York.
  • Brent for June settlement gained a penny to close at $84.77 a barrel.

