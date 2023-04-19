Baker Hughes sees eight-fold earnings surge in Q1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Baker Hughes sees eight-fold earnings surge in Q1

Baker Hughes has kicked off first quarter earnings for the oilfield services giants.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
19/04/2023, 1:20 pm Updated: 19/04/2023, 1:20 pm
© Baker HughesBaker Hughes

Baker Hughes (Nasdaq: BKR) saw quarterly profits surge eightfold year-on-year in its Q1 results to March 31, released today.

The oilfield services giant kicked off a wave of results for the sector today, reporting net income of $576m, up from $72m in Q1 2022.

Strong demand for services amid what Baker Hughes called a “favourable macro backdrop” saw orders increase 12% year on year to $7.6bn, as revenues climbed 18% to $5.7bn.

The Oilfield Services and Equipment division had its largest ever order in almost five years offshore Angola, while almost $300m of orders booked for the group were in New Energy.

US oil prices have climbed to around $80, from $64 in March, following an OPEC+ production cut and a recovery in China.

Chief executive Lorenzo Simonelli said “while 2023 has already started off with some macro volatility, we remain optimistic on the outlook for energy services and Baker Hughes”.

He added that optimism is strong in particular for its services for gas, which he described as a “multi-decade growth opportunity”.

“We continue to believe that the current environment remains unique, with a spending cycle that is more durable and less sensitive to commodity price swings, relative to prior cycles.

“Another notable characteristic of this cycle is the continued shift towards the development of natural gas and LNG. As the world increasingly recognizes the crucial role natural gas will play in the energy transition, serving as both a transition and destination fuel, the case for a multi-decade growth opportunity in gas is steadily improving as both a transition and destination fuel.”

Income pre-tax was $760m for the quarter, up from $187m in the same period last year.

Later this week, rival SLB will release its first quarter results, followed by Halliburton on Tuesday.

