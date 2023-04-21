EIC wins the King’s International Trade award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

EIC wins the King’s International Trade award

By Ryan Duff
21/04/2023, 1:00 am
The Energy Industries Council (EIC) has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade, in recognition of its outstanding contribution to UK exports.

The Global trade association for the energy industry which was established in 1943 took home the most prestigious official recognition for business excellence in the UK.

Set up by 13 British manufacturers of petroleum equipment, the EIC has expanded its membership to over 900 businesses and celebrated its 80th anniversary this year.

The EIC was selected for the award in recognition of its global growth and its work to support its members in expanding their international business

Stuart Broadley, the EIC’s chief executive, said, “We are delighted to have been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise.

“This recognition, which comes as we celebrate our 80th anniversary, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our members and staff, and to the significant role that the energy industry plays in our world.

“It’s especially important now when the industry is working to transition to net zero while also securing affordable energy supplies to keep the economy running and homes warm.”

Stuart Broadley. chief executive of the EIC

The EIC is the UK’s largest trade association for the energy industry, representing supply chain companies across the sector and carries out work to promote the talents of the UK firms it represents overseas.

In addition to this, the organisation speaks with global policy makers to promote the interests of the energy industry’s supply chain.

Mr Broadley continued, “As a global organisation, we are committed to helping our members in the UK and beyond export their products and services around the world by facilitating opportunities through our networking events, government relations, and the valuable data we provide.

“We are confident that this award will help us achieve our goal of fostering a healthy, competitive, sustainable business environment as the voice of the worldwide energy supply chain.”

