EIC wins the King’s International Trade award

The Energy Industries Council (EIC) has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade, in recognition of its outstanding contribution to UK exports.

The Global trade association for the energy industry which was established in 1943 took home the most prestigious official recognition for business excellence in the UK.

Set up by 13 British manufacturers of petroleum equipment, the EIC has expanded its membership to over 900 businesses and celebrated its 80th anniversary this year.

The EIC was selected for the award in recognition of its global growth and its work to support its members in expanding their international business

Stuart Broadley, the EIC’s chief executive, said, “We are delighted to have been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise.

“This recognition, which comes as we celebrate our 80th anniversary, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our members and staff, and to the significant role that the energy industry plays in our world.

“It’s especially important now when the industry is working to transition to net zero while also securing affordable energy supplies to keep the economy running and homes warm.”

The EIC is the UK’s largest trade association for the energy industry, representing supply chain companies across the sector and carries out work to promote the talents of the UK firms it represents overseas.

In addition to this, the organisation speaks with global policy makers to promote the interests of the energy industry’s supply chain.

Mr Broadley continued, “As a global organisation, we are committed to helping our members in the UK and beyond export their products and services around the world by facilitating opportunities through our networking events, government relations, and the valuable data we provide.

“We are confident that this award will help us achieve our goal of fostering a healthy, competitive, sustainable business environment as the voice of the worldwide energy supply chain.”