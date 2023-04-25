Oilfield service capacity to stay ‘tight’, says Halliburton CEO as group earnings swell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Oilfield service capacity to stay ‘tight’, says Halliburton CEO as group earnings swell

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
25/04/2023, 12:15 pm Updated: 25/04/2023, 1:41 pm
Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) is warning that oilfield services are likely to be tight for the foreseeable as companies scramble to up production.

Delivering its first quarter results, group chief executive Jeff Miller is forecasting a strong outlook for the Houston-headquartered giant, for “both the current year and the long-term”.

For the first three months of 2023, Halliburton generated pre-tax profits of $829 million, a huge increase on the $332m it posted for the same period in 2022.

Revenue for the period totalled $5.7 billion, compared to proceeds of $4.3bn in the first quarter of last year.

Oil and gas producers across the globe have moved to up their flows in the last year in order to cash in on a return to high commodity prices.

As a result, demand for everything from vessels to skills has outstripped supply in many regions, and a number of service companies have posted healthy Q1 profits in recent weeks.

Jeff Miller, Halliburton CEO

Mr Miller, who is also Halliburton’s chairman and president, said: “Halliburton’s performance in the first quarter again demonstrated the earnings power of our strategy, the strength of our competitive position globally and execution for our customers. Total company revenue increased 33% and operating income grew 91% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Both of our divisions delivered strong margin performance.

“My Halliburton outlook — for both the current year and the long-term — is strong. We hear it from our customers, and we see it in our first quarter results. Our customers are clearly motivated to produce more oil and gas and service capacity is tight.

“Our strong execution culture, differentiated technology portfolio, and collaborative approach with customers – drive margin improvements and growth across our business. I am confident that we will execute our strategic priorities and deliver shareholder returns. I expect the execution of our strategy will deliver significant and growing free cash flow generation for Halliburton.”

