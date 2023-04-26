Aberdeen acquisition: Well management firm Zenith Energy snaps up recruiter Prodrill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen acquisition: Well management firm Zenith Energy snaps up recruiter Prodrill

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/04/2023, 2:45 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Mearns and GillZenith Energy Prodrill
Martin Booth, managing director at Zenith Energy, and Louise Wood, recruitment director at Prodrill Energy Resource Solutions.

Well management firm Zenith Energy has struck a deal to acquire recruitment specialist Prodrill Energy Resource Solutions.

Globally, the acquisition is expected to result in a 30% increase in turnover for Zenith, while the Aberdeen-based firm’s headcount will rise from 160 to 220.

A value for the deal wasn’t given, but the company, which also has bases in Perth, Dakar and Abu Dhabi, said it is “stronger and better positioned for growth” following the takeover.

Martin Booth, managing director at Zenith, said: “Over the past 40 years Prodrill has developed an unrivalled reputation as a leading specialist recruitment partner to the global energy industry. This acquisition complements our existing well project management expertise. This unity will double our UK operations and add 25% to our global headcount. We are currently recruiting for several of our key global projects with positions available in Aberdeen, and Australia so this enables us to not only grow but have access to an expert in-house recruitment team.”

© Supplied by Mearns and Gill
Martin Booth

“We recruit the best-fit personnel and technical experts for our global projects and we have been supporting clients with their drilling & completion requirements across every stage of the well lifecycle for over 10 years. Through our extensive network and to support our well management projects, Zenith has opportunities for experienced well engineering personnel including specialists in drilling, completions, well testing, subsea, logistics, HSE, contracts and geology.”

For Prodrill, also based in Aberdeen, it will be “business as usual”, with Louise Wood lined up to lead the existing team as recruitment director

As managing director of the recruiter – a position she held for 17 years – Ms Wood was responsible, along with fellow directors, for a £2.25 million management buyout in 2009 from Sovereign Oilfield Group.

© Supplied by Mearns and Gill
Louise Wood

Under her leadership, the Prodrill team will work to ensure continuity with clients and contractors, with re-location from the firm’s Albyn Terrace office to Zenith’s Bon Accord Square headquarters in the near future.

Ms Wood said: “I am looking forward to joining forces with the Zenith Energy team, whilst continuing to expand Prodrill’s resource offering. Working with Martin and the wider team delivers greater strategic opportunities, provides increased management support and investment for growth.”

