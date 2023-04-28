Aberdeen’s Vysus kicks off the year with £6 million in new contracts

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Aberdeen-headquartered engineering and technical consultancy, Vysus Group, has landed £6 million worth of contracts since the beginning of the year.

The new work is in addition to ongoing, pre-existing contracts and takes the company ahead of first-quarter predictions.

Technical consulting projects were awarded to the group across the globe, with locations including the UK, Scandinavia, Malaysia, the USA, Australia and Japan.

These deals have been signed with energy, chemical and infrastructure clients, more than half are from the renewables sector.

The firm has been contracted to carry out geophysical survey consultancy for planned offshore wind developments in the North Sea, US and Asia, as well as grid connection scopes in Australia and Asia.

Hydrogen safety studies in Scandinavia and elsewhere also make up a growing portion of Vysus Group’s work, with the firm’s Oslo-based vice president of industrial risk, Kees van Wingerden, leading the work.

As the firm looks to capitalise on the renewable energy sector, it opened a renewables-focused hub last year that employs 11 people in Bristol.

Earlier this year the firm announced that it is looking to take on board 40 new employees.

Chief executive of Vysus Group, David Clark, said: “While an increasing proportion of our business is coming from new energies, the importance of the oil and gas industry in meeting the world’s energy needs and successfully achieving energy transition cannot be ignored.

“We continue to secure new contracts which require a broad range of our capabilities across energy, renewables, transition and industrial sectors and this latest tranche of new work significantly bolsters our 2023 efforts thus far.

“The unique breadth of our capabilities and the diverse sector mix of our customers, along with our ability to share knowledge across our global footprint, positions us well for continued success and by expanding our innovative support to our customers, we are enabling the successful development and deployment of new technology and solutions which will lead the way to future sustainability and growth.”

Last year the firm made three strategic divestments to focus on high-end engineering technical advisory and consultancy services while also investing in digital tools and partner-developed solutions.

Now, the group comprises ModuSpec and Vysus Consulting which employs 400 people across 22 offices worldwide with hubs in Houston, Kuala Lumpur, Oslo and Melbourne, as well as the Aberdeen HQ.