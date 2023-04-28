Aberdeen’s Vysus kicks off the year with £6 million in new contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen’s Vysus kicks off the year with £6 million in new contracts

By Ryan Duff
28/04/2023, 1:26 pm
vysus elemental energies
Vysus Group's David Clark

The Aberdeen-headquartered engineering and technical consultancy, Vysus Group, has landed £6 million worth of contracts since the beginning of the year.

The new work is in addition to ongoing, pre-existing contracts and takes the company ahead of first-quarter predictions.

Technical consulting projects were awarded to the group across the globe, with locations including the UK, Scandinavia, Malaysia, the USA, Australia and Japan.

These deals have been signed with energy, chemical and infrastructure clients, more than half are from the renewables sector.

The firm has been contracted to carry out geophysical survey consultancy for planned offshore wind developments in the North Sea, US and Asia, as well as grid connection scopes in Australia and Asia.

Hydrogen safety studies in Scandinavia and elsewhere also make up a growing portion of Vysus Group’s work, with the firm’s Oslo-based vice president of industrial risk, Kees van Wingerden, leading the work.

As the firm looks to capitalise on the renewable energy sector, it opened a renewables-focused hub last year that employs 11 people in Bristol.

Earlier this year the firm announced that it is looking to take on board 40 new employees.

Chief executive of Vysus Group, David Clark, said: “While an increasing proportion of our business is coming from new energies, the importance of the oil and gas industry in meeting the world’s energy needs and successfully achieving energy transition cannot be ignored.

“We continue to secure new contracts which require a broad range of our capabilities across energy, renewables, transition and industrial sectors and this latest tranche of new work significantly bolsters our 2023 efforts thus far.

“The unique breadth of our capabilities and the diverse sector mix of our customers, along with our ability to share knowledge across our global footprint, positions us well for continued success and by expanding our innovative support to our customers, we are enabling the successful development and deployment of new technology and solutions which will lead the way to future sustainability and growth.”

Last year the firm made three strategic divestments to focus on high-end engineering technical advisory and consultancy services while also investing in digital tools and partner-developed solutions.

Now, the group comprises ModuSpec and Vysus Consulting which employs 400 people across 22 offices worldwide with hubs in Houston, Kuala Lumpur, Oslo and Melbourne, as well as the Aberdeen HQ.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts