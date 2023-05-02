Former McDermott executive named new IMCA boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Former McDermott executive named new IMCA boss

By Ryan Duff
02/05/2023, 10:37 am
© Supplied by IMCAIain Grainger who will succeed Allen Leatt as CEO when he retires at the end of May 2023.
Iain Grainger who will succeed Allen Leatt as CEO when he retires at the end of May 2023.

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has announced that it has named former Subsea 7 and McDermott man, Iain Grainger, as its new chief executive.

Mr Grainger takes over from Allen Leatt as he retires at the end of May, however, the new appointment is no stranger to the organisation, having previously held a position on the board.

IMCA’s President, Jonathan Tame, said: “I would like to thank Allen for his leadership since 2015 through what has been one of the most challenging periods in our industry’s history.

“He leaves IMCA in its strongest and most capable position since its formation in 1995”

Recently, the outgoing boss said that the current system for offshore wind contracts “is not a sustainable situation” and warned that firms will be focussing on the more profitable oil and gas sector.

offshore wind contracts © Supplied by IMCA
Outgoing IMCA chief executive Allen Leatt.

The new chief executive has over 30 years of experience in offshore marine construction, in his early career he worked on the engineering and project management of major offshore projects for Brown & Root.

Following this Mr Grainger moved into commercial, strategy, and regional leadership roles with tier-one contractors, including Acergy, Subsea 7, and McDermott International.

More recently, he has represented the heavy fabrication division of COSCO in Europe and has been leading IMCA’s Energy Transition initiatives.

The new appointment also holds BSc and MBA degrees and is a chartered engineer in the UK.

New appointment ‘perfectly suited’ to the role

The incoming IMCA chief executive said: “Since its formation IMCA has played a critical role in driving safety and performance in the offshore industry, and it is a huge honour to be appointed as its new CEO.

“I am looking forward to working with members, the Secretariat, and the Board, to build on this success and support our entire industry to successfully navigate the challenges and opportunities which lie ahead.”

Mr Tame added: “Iain’s credentials, both as a former Board member and more recently in his energy transition work for the Association, will not only provide an important element of continuity, but are perfectly suited to leading the organisation through its next stage of development.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts