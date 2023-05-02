Former Aker Solutions CEO takes up chairman role at CRCE

CRC Evans (CRCE) has appointed former Aker Solutions CEO Luis Araujo as its chairman, as the group looks to expand following the consolidation of several businesses last year.

CRCE is now primed as a leader in the provision of welding and coating services for the energy sector, after Pipeline Technique, CRC-Evans Pipeline International, Pipeline Induction Heat and Global Project Services were merged under a single brand last year.

In his new role as chairman Mr Araujo brings over 38 years of experience across oil and gas and renewables, including in project management, engineering and sales – most recently as CEO of Aker Solutions from 2014 to 2020.

The latter stint saw him oversee an energy transition strategy that culminated with the successful launch of new dedicated units including Aker Carbon Capture and Aker Offshore Wind.

Prior to a series of positions in Aker Solutions, he was CEO of Wellstream Brazil, a pipeline products company with a wide range of pipe solutions, now part of Baker Hughes GE.

Commenting on his appointment, CRCE chief exec Frederic Castrec said: “After a transformational year for the business, we are confident that by bringing in Luis, he will help us to continue our growth story.

“We know he will be a fervent and adept ambassador for CRC Evans, particularly in our target growth markets. In addition, he is a strategic thinker and a great personality fit with an engaging, innovative, and people-centric leadership style.

“The entire Board and I are eagerly anticipating Luis joining us on the Board, and working together as we pursue the company’s strategic goals.”

Mr Araujo added: “I am honoured to take up the role of Chairman of CRC Evans – a company with huge potential that I believe I can really contribute to.

“Due to its leadership in welding and coating services for the energy sector, we will undoubtedly play a considerable part in the global energy transition, helping the world become more energy efficient and reduce emissions.”

Backed by specialist private equity group Bluewater, revenues at CRCE grew to over £250m last year thanks to work across hydrogen, carbon capture, renewables, infrastructure and nuclear, and significant contracts with the likes of Subsea7 and Technip FMC.