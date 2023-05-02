Former Aker Solutions CEO takes up chairman role at CRCE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aker Solutions CEO takes up chairman role at CRCE

By Andrew Dykes
03/05/2023, 12:01 am
Luis Araujo
Luis Araujo

CRC Evans (CRCE) has appointed former Aker Solutions CEO Luis Araujo as its chairman, as the group looks to expand following the consolidation of several businesses last year.

CRCE is now primed as a leader in the provision of welding and coating services for the energy sector, after Pipeline Technique, CRC-Evans Pipeline International, Pipeline Induction Heat and Global Project Services were merged under a single brand last year.

In his new role as chairman Mr Araujo brings over 38 years of experience across oil and gas and renewables, including in project management, engineering and sales – most recently as CEO of Aker Solutions from 2014 to 2020.

The latter stint saw him oversee an energy transition strategy that culminated with the successful launch of new dedicated units including Aker Carbon Capture and Aker Offshore Wind.

Prior to a series of positions in Aker Solutions, he was CEO of Wellstream Brazil, a pipeline products company with a wide range of pipe solutions, now part of Baker Hughes GE.

Commenting on his appointment, CRCE chief exec Frederic Castrec said: “After a transformational year for the business, we are confident that by bringing in Luis, he will help us to continue our growth story.

“We know he will be a fervent and adept ambassador for CRC Evans, particularly in our target growth markets. In addition, he is a strategic thinker and a great personality fit with an engaging, innovative, and people-centric leadership style.

“The entire Board and I are eagerly anticipating Luis joining us on the Board, and working together as we pursue the company’s strategic goals.”

Mr Araujo added: “I am honoured to take up the role of Chairman of CRC Evans – a company with huge potential that I believe I can really contribute to.

“Due to its leadership in welding and coating services for the energy sector, we will undoubtedly play a considerable part in the global energy transition, helping the world become more energy efficient and reduce emissions.”

Backed by specialist private equity group Bluewater, revenues at CRCE grew to over £250m last year thanks to work across hydrogen, carbon capture, renewables, infrastructure and nuclear, and significant contracts with the likes of Subsea7 and Technip FMC.

