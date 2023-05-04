Shell results: Oil giant’s profits reach $9.6bn in Q1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Shell results: Oil giant’s profits reach $9.6bn in Q1

That's a "big beat" from Shell, noted analysts, with earnings arounf $1.5bn higher than expected.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
04/05/2023, 7:55 am Updated: 04/05/2023, 7:58 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© ShellShell profits
Firm says it made UK windfall tax payments of $441m during the prior quarter.

Shell (LON: SHEL) took in adjusted earnings of $9.6bn in the first quarter of 2023, with more cash on the way for shareholders.

Total distributions from the energy giant to its holders during Q1 totalled $6.3bn, drawing criticism of the firm amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Shell announced today a further $4bn of share buybacks, to be completed by the second quarter of the year, which follows another $4bn announced in Q4 which is now completed.

Despite Shell having lower realised oil and gas prices, adjusted earnings are up 5% on the profits of the same period last year,

The London-listed firm does not provide a breakdown of its UK accounts, and did not note any windfall tax payments for Q1 in its results.

In the previous quarter, it said it made windfall tax payments of $441m to the UK Government.

Big beat from Shell

The adjusted earnings are a “big beat” from Shell noted Joshua Warner at City Index, around $1.5bn higher than expected.

He added it “will be welcomed considering analysts had expected profits would fall as oil prices have eased in 2023.

“That surprise was largely down to a stellar performance from its integrated gas division, although profits came in above forecasts across the board.”

On a pre-tax basis, Shell took income of $14.3bn for the quarter, up 33% on the $10.7bn reported for Q1 2022.

Revenues totalled $86.9bn, up from $84.2bn in the same period last year.

Total production was down slightly, from 2.96m barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q1 2022 to 2.90m per day.

Net debt is down slightly from $44.8bn at the end of Q4 2022 to $44.2bn.

Among the major upstream highlights for the quarter was the restart of the Pierce field in the North Sea which, after modifications, has seen the oilfield repurposed as a gas producer.

Cash capital expenditure totalled $6.5bn in the quarter, of which $440m was spent on the Renewables and Energy Solutions division.

Marketing and Upstream were the biggest divisions here, with capex of $2.68bn and $1.87bn, respectively.

CEO Wael Sawan said: “In Q1 Shell delivered strong results and robust operational performance, against a backdrop of ongoing volatility, while continuing to provide vital supplies of secure energy.

“We will commence a $4 billion share buyback programme for the next three months as part of our commitment to deliver attractive shareholder returns.”

Cost of living

Campaign groups like GlobalWitness and Greenpeace have used the results to argue for harder taxation on the industry.

The oil and gas sector has highlighted that independent firms, unlike the majors like Shell and BP, are harder hit by the levy and further changes could drive away investment.

Alexander Kirk, senior campaigner at Global Witness, said: “Shell has proven that even after posting record profits their intention is to keep lining the pockets of their CEOs and shareholders, rather than properly investing in the green transition.

“The company’s spending on renewables is still grossly dwarfed by its investment in oil and gas. The UK, as the home of BP and Shell, has an urgent responsibility to get companies based here, in line.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts