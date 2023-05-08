GlobalData reports “plunge” in Q1 oil and gas contract value

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

GlobalData reports “plunge” in Q1 oil and gas contract value

By Andrew Dykes
08/05/2023, 7:30 am
© Supplied by EniWorkers in overalls walk along a red and yellow deck
Picture shows; Eni workers on Angola's East Hub .

The first three months of 2023 saw contract value fall by nearly half on the previous quarter, according to new analysis by GlobalData.

Disclosed contract values in oil and gas fell by 48% between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, according to the data and analytics firm, as rising inflation and increasing capital costs left their mark on the sector.

GlobalData’s latest report shows that the overall value of contracts decreased from $64.9 billion in Q4 2022 to $34 billion in Q1 2023.

Volumes also decreased from 1,623 in Q4 2022 to 1,440 in Q1 2023.

GlobalData oil and gas analyst Pritam Kad noted: “It appears the contract value momentum has slowed down due to high interest rates and a rising inflationary environment in the major economies.

“This could have potentially resulted in fewer high-value contracts during the quarter in the oil and gas space.”

© Supplied by GlobalData
Oil and gas contracts by scope, Q1 2023.

Despite the warning, it’s worth noting that the trend mirrors that seen in previous years, with the first quarter usually a cooler period than those seen later in the year.

Q1 2022 also saw a similar, if not quite as pronounced – drop from US$61bn in Q4 2021 to US$37bn.

In Q1 2023, GlobalData reports that operation and maintenance (O&M) deals represented 57% of total contracts in Q1 2023, followed by procurement scope with 17%, in line with the same period in previous years.

Contracts with multiple scopes – such as construction, design and engineering, installation, O&M, and procurement – accounted for 14%.

Some of the notable contracts during the quarter include a 15-year contract extension worth approximately $5.3bn secured by Yinson Holdings subsidiaries for charter and operation and maintenance (O&M) services of Agogo floating, production, storage and offload (FPSO) vessel in Angola.

The award marks the company’s first FPSO in Angola. Its charter will run for around 15 years, it said, with an option for another five-year extension. The FPSO should be ready in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Another chart-topper was a five-year contract worth approximately $2.6bn won by ADNOC Logistics & Services for integrated logistics services for ADNOC Offshore in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Finally, the other major award was DL E&C’s $1.6 billion contract with Hyundai Engineering & Construction-led consortium for the construction of thermal crude to chemicals (TC2C) facilities and an interconnection package for S-Oil’s Shaheen ethylene and propylene project in Ulsan, South Korea.

