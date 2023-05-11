Neptune Energy’s Seagull project to start up in July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Neptune Energy’s Seagull project to start up in July

By Ryan Duff
11/05/2023, 9:13 am Updated: 11/05/2023, 10:48 am
The Safe Caledonia (right) pictured with BP's ETAP platform
Seagull, a tieback to BP's ETAP installation, is due for first oil next year

The firm behind the upcoming Seagull development in the North Sea, Neptune Energy, has posted Q1 pretax profits of $1,057.6 million.

This is a jump from last year’s first-quarter earnings of $795.5m, however, post-tax the firm made more in the first three months of last year than it did in the same timeframe in 2023.

This year Neptune has taken home $205.9m after paying its taxes, whereas in 2022 it earned $493.6m post-tax.

The firm says that progress is being made on its Seagull development and its “close to completion with start-up in July.”

In March Neptune said the development of its Seagull project is continuing, and that start-up remains “on schedule.

2022 saw the completion and testing of the first development well, while operations to complete the second well are ongoing now. Two remaining wells are expected to be drilled in 2023, which are set to come on stream in 2024.

Neptune Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Pete Jones, said: “Project start-ups are expected to drive further production growth as we progress through the year, including from the Neptune-operated Fenja and Seagull developments.

“Our new energy strategy continues to develop, with good progress in the first quarter as we mature our existing opportunities and target important milestones in the second quarter.

“Our strong ESG performance and disclosure was again recognised by Sustainalytics awarding us an industry-leading ESG rating and ranking us in the top 3% of all oil and gas producers.”

Production for the North Sea firm averaged 142.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with Neptune saying that its Fenja field in Norway contributed around 10 thousand per day to this figure after coming online earlier in the year.

The company also boasts improved safety performance in its first quarter results with a total recordable injury rate lower at 1.82 per million hours worked.

To this, Mr Jones said: “Neptune delivered a good operational and financial performance in the first quarter, with higher production and improvements in health and safety.”

