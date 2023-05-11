Sunak says ‘absolutely no sense to not invest’ in Rosebank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Sunak says ‘absolutely no sense to not invest’ in Rosebank

By Reporter
11/05/2023, 10:26 am
© PAPrime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) during a visit to the Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) during a visit to the Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said it makes “absolutely no sense to not invest” in resources in the UK, as he faced questions over plans to develop the Rosebank oil and gas field.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (Brighton Pavilion) told Prime Minister’s Questions: “The Prime Minister has previously declared, and I quote, my daughter is the climate change champion in our house.

“I wonder if he’s asked her what she thinks about Rosebank, the biggest undeveloped oilfield in the North Sea, which would blow climate targets, create more emissions than 28 of the world’s poorest countries combined, involve the obscene transfer of £4 billion of taxpayers’ money to a Norwegian energy firm, Equinor, and do nothing for energy security since the vast majority of the oil will be exported.

“If he gives it the green light, will he be able to look his daughter in the eye and honestly say that he has done everything in his power to give her and all other young people a liveable future?”

Mr Sunak replied: “As the independent committee for climate change has acknowledged, we will need fossil fuels for the next few decades as we transition to a greener future and during that period it makes absolutely no sense to not invest in the resources we have here at home, to import foreign fossil fuels, not create jobs here and import them at twice the carbon emissions as our local resources.

“It is an economically illiterate policy but that’s what you’d expect from the Green Party.”

UK FPSO
A graphic of the Rosebank project.

The climate campaigning group Greenpeace turned the Prime Minister’s words against him, saying he is “economically illiterate” for justifying investment in new oil and gas on the basis of energy security.

Responding to comments Rishi Sunak made during PMQs about the Rosebank oil field, Greenpeace UK’s climate campaigner Philip Evans said: “When it comes to the energy crisis, the Prime Minister is proving he is the one that is economically illiterate.

“Doesn’t he understand that any oil and gas drilled in the North Sea will be simply sold on the international market, handing more huge profits to energy companies? This will do nothing to lower bills at home.

“The evidence is clear, new drilling would be catastrophic for the climate. We’ve already got more than enough oil to see us through the transition to net zero.

“The Government must create an energy system fit for the future by removing the planning and grid blocks holding renewables back, and tackle the vast energy waste in our leaky homes.

“This is the only way to guarantee energy security, bring down bills, and tackle the climate crisis.”

Recently a group of 40 European lawyers called for Sunak to scrap plans to develop the Rosebank oil and gas field saying it threatens globally agreed climate targets.

