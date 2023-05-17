Striking alone: Meet the one person striking on the Fulmar North Sea platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Striking alone: Meet the one person striking on the Fulmar North Sea platform

By Ryan Duff
17/05/2023, 7:00 am
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaUnite member Alex Charlesworth stands alone in taking strike action on the Fulmar platform.
As over a thousand workers took industrial action last week, one man stood alone on the North Sea’s Fulmar Platform.

Unite the Union member Alex Charlesworth made the decision to strike on a platform where everyone else went about business as usual in a bid for better pay and working conditions.

However, he understands why some of his Bilfinger colleagues on the Repsol Sinopec platform may have decided against taking industrial action.

He said that it was “their choice” not to strike “I did what was right for me, that’s all a person can do,” Mr Charlesworth added that there is “no tension” between him and those who chose not to strike.

Mr Charlesworth is one of seven Bilfinger employees stationed on the Fulmar platform.

Those employed by Bilfinger, Wood, Petrofac, Stork and Sparrows downed tools last week in an ongoing dispute with strike action set to continue as Unite plans to announce more dates for North Sea industrial action.

There were 1,200 union members across various installations in the North Sea taking industrial action as part of the second wave to hit the sector in two months.

‘Really underpaid and undervalued’

When asked why he is striking, Mr Charlesworth said: “I chose to strike as I know a lot of my other workmates will be doing the same on other platforms.

“We are all in this together to get better rates of pay. Everyone across the board feels really underpaid and undervalued.”

Alex Charlesworth takes industrial action on the Fulmar platform in the North Sea © Supplied by Unite the Union
In response to a Facebook post from Unite the Union that commended him for his actions, Mr Charlesworth wrote: “Thanks for that but don’t need praised, just doing what needs to be done to make life better out here for us.”

Unite the Union’s Bilfinger representative confirmed last week that members employed by the firm have not received any offers since they began the 48 hours of industrial action which came to a close on Thursday.

When asked about this, a Bilfinger spokesperson said: “We respect all workers’ rights, and individual choice, to engage in legally organised industrial action.”

A Repsol Sinopec spokesperson added: “We can confirm workers on some Repsol Sinopec-operated assets recently chose to take industrial action.

“We continually review the remuneration of our offshore workforce and support fair compensation aligned with the market.

“Our priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our people.”

First minister shows support to workers

The strike action in the North Sea proved to be a hot topic last week with first minister Humza Yousaf addressing the issue at the opening today of the All Energy conference in Glasgow.

Mr Yousaf called for all parties to find a resolution to the wave of strike action, saluting the “phenomenal contribution” that offshore oil and gas workers have made to Scotland over the years.

