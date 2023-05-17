Energy crisis meant UK paid £29bn more for power last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Energy crisis meant UK paid £29bn more for power last year

By Bloomberg
17/05/2023, 4:19 pm Updated: 17/05/2023, 4:20 pm
© BloombergEnergy crisis last year
Electricity transmission towers near to residential houses in Upminster, UK, on Monday, July 4, 2022. The UK is set to water down one of its key climate change policies as it battles soaring energy prices that have contributed to a cost-of-living crisis for millions of consumers.

The surge in wholesale electricity prices last year forced UK consumers to pay more than double the amount for power than they did before the crisis, according to a study by University College London.

Generators in Britain earned £49.5 billion ($61.7 billion) in revenue during 2022, compared with an average of £20.5 billion in 2018 and 2019, the study said.

About 70% of those extra tariffs went to gas-fired power plants and renewable-power companies. In the UK, those are predominantly run by SSE Plc, RWE AG, Scottish Power Ltd., Vitol Group’s VPI Power Ltd., and Uniper SE, among others.

“The exploding costs to consumers over the last year highlight the need to disentangle the UK’s electricity market from the volatile prices of fossil fuels,” said Michael Grubb, a professor at the UCL Institute for Sustainable Resources and one of the report’s authors.

The figures are indicative of the historic cost-of-living crunch facing the UK, where the Bank of England is warning of persistent inflation, which now tops 10%. While the government’s energy subsidy program has shielded consumers to an extent, households are still paying record bills.

Revenue for gas-fired generators more than tripled to about £19 billion.

Although those utilities’ fuel costs tracked the higher price of gas, generators still benefited because the power price rose even higher, said the study written by Grubb, Serguey Maximov, Paul Drummond and Philip McNally. The so-called “spark spread,” an indicator of profitability from burning gas to generate power, remained far above normal levels.

