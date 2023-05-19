Former Score Group boss Conrad Ritchie starts new firm in the US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Former Score Group boss Conrad Ritchie starts new firm in the US

By Ryan Duff
19/05/2023, 9:32 am
© Supplied by EXS GroupEXS Group founders, from left to right: Robert Murdoch, Ankush Khosla, Conrad Ritchie.
EXS Group founders, from left to right: Robert Murdoch, Ankush Khosla, Conrad Ritchie.

Conrad Ritchie, who stepped down as the boss of Peterhead’s Score Group three years ago, has turned his attention to North America in opening a new business.

Working alongside fellow Score Group veterans, Robert Murdoch, and Ankush Khosla, the trio launched EXS Group, a valve solutions company.

Mr Murdoch explained he has confidence in the new business as the three founders have “unrivalled experience of valve systems” following their time in the north-east.

EXS Group will operate in the US and Canada, however, it has plans to expand “globally, according to Mr Khosla.

The start-up looks to hire 50 people within the next 12 months to form what Mr Ritchie describes as a “people-orientated business.”

Score Group
Score Group’s base in Peterhead

Conrad Ritchie ended his 32-year career with the north-east of Scotland’s Score Group, a year after the business was sold to SCF partners for the sum of £120 million.

While working at the Peterhead firm he took on roles in asset management, turbine repair and maintenance and fuel systems and gas turbines in Norway.

Before parting ways with Score Group Mr Conrad took on a consultancy role, following the firm’s acquisition, before leaving in in June 2020.

Conrad Ritchie at Crimond Medical and Community Hub.

On this new venture, Conrad Ritchie said: “EXS Group will be very much a people-orientated business.

“We will look to develop and grow a talented global workforce whose focus is going to be on delivering cutting-edge solutions and unrivalled service, with emphasis on environmental sustainability, health & safety and corporate social responsibility.”

Robert Murdoch added: “We have unrivalled experience of valve systems, and the investment in a comprehensive range of products and services will ensure that, from day one, we deliver exceptional quality and unparalleled customer support.”

Ankush Khosla concluded: “EXS Group has been founded with an extensive product portfolio and expert technical support to provide comprehensive valve services, custom valve solutions with expedited delivery and unmatched customer service.

“Initially centred in the North American market, the group will support customers globally.”

