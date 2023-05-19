Oil majors seek settlement in multibillion dollar Kazakh dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Oil majors seek settlement in multibillion dollar Kazakh dispute

By Bloomberg
19/05/2023, 3:41 pm
© BloombergShell Eni Kazakhstan
A file photo from Eni SpA shows their operation in the Karachaganak gas condensate field in northwest of Kazakhstan.

International oil companies are searching for a way to settle a pair of multibillion dollar disputes with the government of Kazakhstan over operations at major oil fields, according to people familiar with the matter.

Eni, which has major stakes in the Kashagan and Karachaganak oil and gas projects that are the focus of the disputes, is playing a central role in the search for a resolution, the people said, asking not to be named because the information is private.

One potential settlement under discussion would involve the construction of a gas-processing plant to serve Kazakhstan’s domestic market, the people said.

Rome-based Eni has sought help from the Italian government in resolving the disputes, two of the people said. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is scheduled to visit the central Asian nation and meet with state officials there on the way back from this weekend’s Group of Seven summit in Japan, the people said. It’s unclear if oil and gas is on the agenda of her trip, the people said.

Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Eni declined to comment.

The North Caspian Operating Company, which runs Kashagan, and Karachaganak Petroleum Operating BV didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Meloni didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two disputes

Kazakhstan has claimed that international partners in the two oil projects should not deduct costs amounting to $13 billion for Kashagan and $3.5 billion for Karachaganak. It has taken the matter to arbitration and if the government is successful, it could receive a greater share of revenue from the fields. The Kashagan partners are also facing a $5.1 billion fine for allegedly breaking environmental rules.

While the international oil companies have denied being at fault in both cases, they are looking to settle with the Kazakh government, the people said. Financing the construction of gas-processing facilities is one possible solution, they said.

Kazakhstan has made boosting domestic gas supply to satisfy growing demand a main priority, according to government draft plan for its largest oil and gas developments. The Energy Ministry expects the Kashagan and Karachaganak ventures to build two plants each capable of processing 4 billion cubic meters a year by 2028.

Kazakhstan could consider settlement of the disputes through talks with the international companies, Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev told reporters on May 16, according to a video posted by Atameken business channel. “We must understand preserving the investment climate and attracting investments is our main priority,” he said.

In Kashagan, companies have invested about $55 billion, with Shell, Exxon Mobil, state-run KazMunayGas National Co., Eni and TotalEnergies the main partners in the project.

The Karachaganak partners, led by Shell and Eni, have invested at least $27 billion in the development.

