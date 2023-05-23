‘Go to Hell Shell’: Protestors delay Shell AGM by an hour with singing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

‘Go to Hell Shell’: Protestors delay Shell AGM by an hour with singing

By Ryan Duff
23/05/2023, 1:17 pm Updated: 23/05/2023, 5:03 pm
Protestors gather at Shell's AGM in London.

The Shell AGM was delayed by over an hour due to the interruption of climate protestors, kicking off at around 11 am.

Most notably, following over 40 minutes of interruptions, climate activists attempted to invade the stage as chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie made efforts to kick off the annual general meeting (AGM).

Sir Mackenzie, told attendees: “If anyone else attempts to move towards the stage, we will have to remove you.”

Disruptors performed their own rendition of Ray Charles’ Hit the Road Jack, reworking the lyrics to read “Go to Hell Shell”.

Continuing to demonstrate their abilities to parody popular tunes, activists repurposed Queen’s We Will Rock You to “We Will Stop You.”

Sir Mackenzie continued to tell protestors that if they waited until the questions portion of the meeting, they would be welcome to have a debate on the issues being raised.

However, one by one activists chose to disrupt and subsequently be thrown out.

They also sang “We hate jackdaw, we hate jackdaw, we hate jackdaw, Jackdaw we hate you!”

A similar situation was seen at Shell’s rival, BP’s AGM at the end of last month.

At the time of BP’s meeting, Energy Voice reported a ‘Conga Line’ of protestors being ushered out of the building following disruptions.

A similar procedure was carried out by Shell; however, this does point towards a disruptive trend for energy supermajors as they look to hold meetings with shareholders.

Chairman finally begins meeting

Once the AGM in London was able to commence, Sir Mackenzie addressed that Shell has increased production of LNG last year as Russia cut supply to Europe.

He said: “Yes, at Shell we have done our best over the past years to keep energy supplies flowing, at the same time we have continued to make significant investment in solar, wind power, biofuels and hydrogen.”

The chairman noted that, due to the nature of innovation, Shell’s road to net zero would be “more lumpy than linear”.

Today’s meeting marked the chief executive of Shell, Wael Sawan’s, first AGM at the helm, following Ben van Beurden stepping down at the end of last year.

At the AGM, Mr Sawan said: “The World needs to cut emissions and it needs enough reliable energy that people can afford. Since we need both, the transition to low carbon energy systems needs to be balanced.”

He explained that not investing in oil and gas can produce higher emissions as production levels drop from ageing basins.

The chief executive mentioned that his firm must “focus on our strengths” to reach net zero, mentioning that deepwater oil and gas would be necessary as Shell, along with the rest of the world, looks to cut carbon emissions.

Follow This

He said that “it would help” if the shareholder activist group, Follow This, “contribute to this change but they continue to focus on the supply of energy doing so Follow This’ resolution fails to provide a clear cause of action for our business.”

Mark van Baal, head of Follow This, stood up at the meeting, saying: “An important effect of the Follow This climate resolution is to provide clarity, firstly clarity that the board does not want to drive down emissions this decade. They only want to make promises for 2050.”

Mark van Baal, of Follow This

Follow This has filed a resolution calling for Shell to tighten its 2030 reductions targets for emissions on the products it sells.

The resolution has been backed by proxy adviser Pirc, which has also called for shareholders to vote against reappointing the company’s chairman, Sir Andrew Mackenzie, and oppose its annual report for failing to address climate risks by setting adequate targets.

Both the chairman and the chief executive of Shell disputed any accusations that the firm is not Paris Agreement aligned with Mr Sawan outlining that emissions have reduced as a result of initiatives put in place and the firm looks to drive figures down even further as it looks to 2050.

However, the chief executive noted that investment in renewables also must scale up in his initial speech to the shareholders.

Mr Sawan said at that time: “In 2022, we invested $8.2 billion dollars in low carbon energy and non-energy products, around a third of our total cash expenditure of $25 billion.”

Only 20% of shareholders voted in favour of the resolution proposed by Follow This.

The group founder remarked: “We have made it easy for investors to use the power of their votes, but many investors have yet to decouple short-term profits from long-term risks for the company and their portfolios.”

Mark van Baal added: “We hope that other investors will follow their leadership and view Total’s, Exxon’s, and Chevron’s AGMs later this month as retakes to correct their oversight.”

