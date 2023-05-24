NSTA boss laments lack of uptake from operators on well intervention push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

NSTA boss laments lack of uptake from operators on well intervention push

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/05/2023, 4:40 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Bill Cattanach, head of supply chain at the North Sea Transition Authority.
Bill Cattanach, head of supply chain at the North Sea Transition Authority.

A senior figure at the industry regulator has expressed his frustration over a lack of engagement from industry on managing wells.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) recently “challenged” operators to “do something with their wells” – either revamp them, or to get on with plug and abandonment work.

However, “only a handful” of companies came back with pro-active management plans and “intervention hoppers” through to the middle of the decade, Bill Cattanach, the NSTA’s supply chain chief told an industry event on Wednesday.

That is despite them being able to claim back spend on campaigns through the investment allowance included in Westminster’s energy profits levy (EPL).

Cost challenges, competition for budget with other regions, and a lack of workers were among the reasons given by operators for not undertaking intervention work.

“Disappointingly, only a handful of operators have come back with plans to do well intervention, and that’s something that we’re still working with them on,” Mr Cattanach said, speaking at the East of England Energy Group’s (EEEGR) Southern North Sea conference.

NSTA well intervention © Shutterstock
“If you look at the last few years, somewhere between 7% and 10% of production has come from well interventions,” the NSTA’s Bill Cattanach told the SNS conference.

He added: “It is disappointing that there hasn’t been the impetus that we were hoping for because, through the EPL, you can actually offset quite a proportion of your tax if you do enhancement work.”

Unveiled almost a year ago to the day, the EPL, or windfall tax, includes an investment allowance that allows companies to recoup some of their profits by investing in new oil and gas sources.

The mechanism is designed to boost the UK’s energy security by encouraging companies to go after new energy sources, though the reality has been somewhat different.

The NSTA has previously been clear about its want to see more well-intervention campaigns in order to grow supplies from producing fields.

EEEGR’s Gas Transition Sector Council is also banging the drum, with Mr Cattanach underscoring the potential for companies to secure near-term gains through enhancement work.

He said: “One of the things that we’ve been doing through the council is to look at the potential in existing wells.

“If you look at the last few years, somewhere between 7% and 10% of production has come from well interventions. That is really economic, and it’s something we’re trying to encourage.

“Generally, the cheapest place to get extra production is from already producing fields, and that’s an area that we’ve been driving strongly. How do we get more from existing wells and add to security of supply?”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts