Aberdeen energy firms march the granite mile for Grampian Pride

Saturday saw Aberdeen’s famous granite mile covered with rainbows as the city joined in on pride month with its march.

Energy firms from across the city did not shy away from showing support with many participating in Grampian Pride’s walk along Union Street.

From super majors like Shell and BP to services companies such as Petrofac and Baker Hughes, firms from across the north-easts energy sector joined the parade along Union Street to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The trade body, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) was out in force with rainbow-coloured t-shirts and pride flags.

OEUK’s external relations director, Jenny Stanning was pictured at the event as the group shared images from the day on its LinkedIn.

On social media, OEUK wrote: “We’re proud to have a team of colleagues joining the event as part of demonstrating our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion in our workplace.”

Senior vice president for North Sea at BP, Doris Reiter also shared support for the event as representatives of her brand marched with banners.

The North Sea boss wrote: “The most successful teams are diverse teams.

“When we support and celebrate one another for the brilliantly different ideas, experiences and expertise we bring together – that’s when we are at our best!

“I’m committed to building a culture of belonging at bp so today was a wonderful opportunity to walk alongside colleagues, their families, and friends at Grampian Pride in Aberdeen city which bp is proud to sponsor.”

An Energy Voice reporter also spotted BP’s rival Shell at the event, with those in attendance sporting rainbow flags with the company’s logo and a banner that read ‘Proud@Shell UK’.

Services firms also joined in with banners for Petrofac, Stork and Baker Hughes all making their way along the granite mile along with celebrating parade-goers.

There was a strong representation of energy sector businesses in the event’s sponsors list as well, BP, Shell, Petrofac, Subsea 7, Neptune Energy, Stork, Baker Hughes, Bilfinger, Harbour Energy, Maersk and Spirit Energy, all contributed to bringing the event to fruition.

Did you spot any other north-east energy firms at this year’s Grampian Pride? Let us know on our social media channels.