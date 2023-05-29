Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen energy firms march the granite mile for Grampian Pride

By Ryan Duff
29/05/2023, 1:59 pm
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaGrampian Pride march 2023
Grampian Pride march 2023

Saturday saw Aberdeen’s famous granite mile covered with rainbows as the city joined in on pride month with its march.

Energy firms from across the city did not shy away from showing support with many participating in Grampian Pride’s walk along Union Street.

From super majors like Shell and BP to services companies such as Petrofac and Baker Hughes, firms from across the north-easts energy sector joined the parade along Union Street to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

© Supplied by OEUK on LinkedIn
OEUK’s external relations director, Jenny Stanning, at Grampian Pride 2023

The trade body, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) was out in force with rainbow-coloured t-shirts and pride flags.

OEUK’s external relations director, Jenny Stanning was pictured at the event as the group shared images from the day on its LinkedIn.

On social media, OEUK wrote: “We’re proud to have a team of colleagues joining the event as part of demonstrating our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion in our workplace.”

Senior vice president for North Sea at BP, Doris Reiter also shared support for the event as representatives of her brand marched with banners.

© Supplied by Doris Reiter on Link
BP at Grampian Pride 2023

The North Sea boss wrote: “The most successful teams are diverse teams.

“When we support and celebrate one another for the brilliantly different ideas, experiences and expertise we bring together – that’s when we are at our best!

“I’m committed to building a culture of belonging at bp so today was a wonderful opportunity to walk alongside colleagues, their families, and friends at Grampian Pride in Aberdeen city which bp is proud to sponsor.”

An Energy Voice reporter also spotted BP’s rival Shell at the event, with those in attendance sporting rainbow flags with the company’s logo and a banner that read ‘Proud@Shell UK’.

© Ryan Duff/DCT Media
Shell marching with a banner at Grampian Pride 2023

Services firms also joined in with banners for Petrofac, Stork and Baker Hughes all making their way along the granite mile along with celebrating parade-goers.

There was a strong representation of energy sector businesses in the event’s sponsors list as well, BP, Shell, Petrofac, Subsea 7, Neptune Energy, Stork, Baker Hughes, Bilfinger, Harbour Energy, Maersk and Spirit Energy, all contributed to bringing the event to fruition.

© Supplied by OEUK on LinkedIn OEUK showing support at Grampian Pride
© Ryan Duff/DCT Media Grampian Pride march 2023
© Ryan Duff/DCT Media Baker Hughes at Grampian Pride 2023
© Supplied by Sonya Batchelor on L Baker Hughes banner for pride
© Supplied by Sonya Batchelor on L Baker Hughes march down Union street at pride
© Supplied by Stephen Young on Lin Petrofac shows support for Grampian Pride
© Ryan Duff/DCT Media Stork workers marching at pride in Aberdeen 2023

Did you spot any other north-east energy firms at this year’s Grampian Pride? Let us know on our social media channels.

