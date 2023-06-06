Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas

Worker who died at North Rankin described as ‘humble, caring, genuine guy’

By Ryan Duff
06/06/2023, 7:03 am
© Supplied by Woodside EnergyNorth Rankin Complex, North West Shelf Project. Western Australia.
North Rankin Complex, North West Shelf Project. Western Australia.

The worker who died in an incident at Australia’s largest oil and gas project, the North Rankin Complex (NRC), has been confirmed to be Vertech Group rope access technician, Michael Jurman.

Vertech Group described him as “a humble, caring, genuine guy, who brought a positive attitude to every team he was a part of.

“He had a beautiful attitude to life, and he was well-thought-of by those around him. Michael was passionate about rock climbing and caving which naturally led him to excel and love rope access.

“He enjoyed music, having played in a symphonic orchestra as a violist for 13 years.

Mr Jurman’s employer added: “Our thoughts and support are with the team and families who have been affected by the incident.”

Vetech says it lost “one of our valued employees, “and added, “Michael has been part of the Vertech family since 2016 and his loss will be felt deeply.”

The circumstances surrounding Mr Jurman’s fatality have not been confirmed, however, local Police and Australia’s offshore energy regulator NOPSEMA have arrived on the Woodside Energy platform to investigate.

Vetech says: “We continue to work with relevant authorities in relation to this incident.”

Woodside Energy’s executive vice president of Australian operations, Liz Westcott, has flown to Dampier, the city located 85 miles from the platform, to meet workers returning from North Rankin on their way home.

Ms Westcott said: “It is early days and we don’t yet have the full knowledge of what led, what unfolded, for this tragedy.

“But we will learn and we will change to make sure no family goes through this ever again.”

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said at the time of the incident: “This is a very sad day for the extended Woodside family and I offer my deepest sympathy to our colleague’s family, friends and workmates.

“Any loss of life is heartbreaking.

“We are taking all steps to understand the circumstances around this tragic event and are co-operating closely with Western Australian Police and the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Emergency Authority in their ongoing investigations.”

