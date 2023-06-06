Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas

NSTA launches tool to support supply chain and track decommissioning

By Ryan Duff
06/06/2023, 7:48 am
© Supplied by NSTAandy samuel
Energy Transition

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has launched a digital platform which operators will now use to submit and update Supply Chain Action Plans (SCAP).

The tool, which allows users to update information about their contracting activities, is designed to support the supply chain and “make North Sea projects more efficient”.

The NSTA say that this will help firms save “time and money and make it easier to gain valuable insights from data.”

The SCAPs process was rolled out in January 2018 after an NSTA study showed that poor engagement with suppliers was contributing to North Sea projects being delivered late and over budget.

Operators use SCAPs to demonstrate that they are collaborating openly with suppliers early in the project lifecycle, including through the sharing of project information and details of upcoming tenders.

Before this tool became available, the NSTA says submitting a SCAP using a paper or electronic form required an employee at an operator to spend around eight hours of work, plus time to submit updates.

With its new software time is saved as it has limited data duplication when filling out the information, which means submissions should take four hours of work, claim the NSTA.

The regulation also says that this new tool will help it track decommissioning in the North Sea and compare figures to the country’s targets.

Pauline Innes, NSTA director of supply chain and decommissioning, said: “This new digital platform for SCAPs is another great example of the NSTA delivering for industry by streamlining processes and cutting red tape.

“It will help the NSTA make better use of the huge volumes of information contained in SCAPs, which are a core part of our work to ensure that security of supply and net zero projects are carried out efficiently and support UK supply chain’s evolution into a world leader in energy transition.”

The NSTA’s chief executive, Stuart Payne recently spoke to Energy Voice about North Sea investment and licensing in the region, click here to read what he had to say.

