Westwood: Subsea tree awards up 29% year-on-year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Westwood: Subsea tree awards up 29% year-on-year

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
08/06/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© ShutterstockWestwood Subsea tree

Oil and gas companies are dishing out more contracts for subsea trees as the industry continues its global resurgence.

Research from data firm Westwood Global finds that, as of the end of May, a total of 155 units have been awarded so far in 2023.

That is a 29% year-on-year rise, driven by the major’s issuing deals in South America and Gulf of Mexico.

Subsea trees are placed at the wellhead of a field to monitor and control the flows of oil and gas – the installation of units if used as a yardstick for offshore activity.

Mark Adeosun, director of Westwood’s SubseaLogix database said: “At the end of May 2023, subsea tree unit awards recorded year-to-date closed at 155 units, a 29% year-on-year increase.

“Major awards announced in May include an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) for TechnipFMC for Equinor’s BM-C-33 project offshore Brazil and Shell’s Dover field in the US GoM.

“OneSubsea was also awarded an integrated contract with a Subsea 7 and Saipem consortium to develop TPOA’s Sakarya Phase II gas field in the Black Sea offshore Turkey.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, Westwood highlighted the award of a deal for Eni’s Baleine phase II development off Ivory Coast as one to watch.

There was also recognition for Woodside Energy’s Trion project in Mexico.

Westwood expects ExxonMobil to lead exploration and production subsea tree demand over the forecast period ahead of Petrobras, driven by the US supermajor’s field development plans offshore Guyana and Nigeria.

Mr Adeosun added: “Our full-year 2023-2027 subsea tree demand outlook is forecast at approximately 1,400 units, a 3% increase compared to last month’s forecast. Potential upside remains following the signing of a host government agreement (HGA) and a vital production sharing agreement by Shell and Equnior, creating a pathway for the development of gas reserves in Blocks 1, 2 and 4 offshore Tanzania to feed the proposed 10 to 15 mmpta Tanzania LNG project.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts