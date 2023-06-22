‘Surge in exploration’ will prompt a 20% uptick in offshore spending says SLB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

‘Surge in exploration’ will prompt a 20% uptick in offshore spending says SLB

By Ryan Duff
22/06/2023, 10:57 am Updated: 22/06/2023, 4:02 pm
© Supplied by SLBSLB results
Schlumberger rebranded to SLB last year.

SLB’s (NYSE: SLB) chief executive has told the JP Morgan Energy Power and Renewable Conference that offshore spending will increase by 20% in 2023.

The oilfield services firm formerly known as Schlumberger predicts that through the 65 leasing rounds set to take place globally this year, in addition to “open door policies” in some countries, spending in offshore oil and gas exploration will go up by a fifth.

SLB boss Olivier Le Peuch told the conference: “The breadth of the offshore resurgence is clear, and the combination of a significant pipeline of FID [final investment decision] and surge in exploration through licensing rounds will result in durability.”

Slb CEO Olivier Le Peuch

The boss of the New York-listed firm says that he sees opportunities in three key regions.

The first of these is tie back and infill work in “mature basins”, the chief executive pointed to examples of the firm’s work in Africa last year to back this up.

SLB also expects to see growth from Guyana, Brazil and the Middle East in both oil and gas.

The final opportunity to boost spending, as outlined by Le Peuch, was a return to exploration and appraisal in “new frontier offshore provinces,” namely Namibia, Tanzania, Colombia, India and the East Mediterranean.

Slb strong start 2023 © Shutterstock / Novikov Aleksey
SLB stock ticker on the screen.

The energy services giant reported a strong start to the year after posting profits of pre-tax income of $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenues from the Houston-headquartered company jumped by 30% compared to the year previous as it reported $7.7bn in the first three months of the year.

Mr Le Peuch explained that his firm’s offshore operations represent “five times the revenue intensity of onshore.”

The chief executive of SLB added: “We also expect further growth led by higher activity for well construction; accelerated opportunities in reservoir performance through the return of exploration and appraisal; growth potential for production systems in subsea; and digital will enhance it all.”

slb results © Supplied by SLB
SLB opened its performance centre in Aberdeen in November.

Concluding Le Peuch said that “We are in the midst of a distinct cycle with qualities that enhance the long-term outlook for our – breadth, resilience and durability – all reinforced by a pivot to international, offshore gas, and the return of exploration and appraisal.”

Schlumberger announced plans to rebrand to SLB in October in a bid to underline its transformation from an oilfield services group to a global technology company.

