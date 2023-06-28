Aberdeen law firm launches book on ‘radical’ North Sea MER strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen law firm launches book on ‘radical’ North Sea MER strategy

By Ryan Duff
28/06/2023, 6:40 am Updated: 28/06/2023, 11:15 am
© ShutterstockWhile there have been a number of North Sea M&A deals completed in the last year, in the main they have involved familiar faces.
Two oil rigs in silhouette during sunrise in the North Sea.

Two oil and gas sector specialists from an Aberdeen law firm have released a book on what they call the “radical” approach the UK has taken with its maximising economic recovery regime.

The two authors, Judith Aldersey-Williams and Valerie Allan work for CMS as counsel and partner respectively at the firm’s Granite City office.

Commenting on the book, co-author Judith Aldersey-Williams said: “We felt it was both important and timely to document how this regime, which is really radical within the global oil and gas sector, has tried to address the problems of an ageing basin.”

© Supplied by CMS
Judith Aldersey-Williams, Of Counsel, CMS

Maximising Economic Recovery, or MER, was first outlined in the 2014 Wood Review which identified failures in exploration and production practices at the time.

Findings from the document were later used to establish a new UK regulator, the Oil and Gas Authority, now known as the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

The book titled ‘Maximising Economic Recovery: A New Approach to Regulating the UK’s Offshore Oil and Gas Industry’, features a forward from former NSTA chief executive Andy Samuel.

Mr Samuel recently announce that he had joined the board of Summit Energy Evolution Ltd, a renewables and low carbon energy firm that works in the North Sea.

The book “discusses how the regime tries to reconcile the need to maximise production from the remaining assets while placing an increasing onus on the transition to a low carbon energy system,” says Ms Aldersey-Williams.

Co-Author, Valerie Allen, says that her book is to be a “practical resource to support legal practitioners” and sets out how, under the governance of the new regulator, MER has changed the culture of UK waters and has been recently amended to align with the ongoing transition towards Net Zero.

© Supplied by CMS
Valerie Allan, Partner at CMS.

Ms Allen adds: “While some of the factors which resulted in the introduction of MER are specific to the North Sea basin, the broader challenge of maximising economic recovery of energy resources while supporting the move towards Net Zero is one that arises across many other regions.

“The UK’s regulatory regime is therefore of broader international interest in demonstrating the effectiveness of its approach in achieving that balance.”

