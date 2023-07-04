California quietly shelves $15 billion pension divestment bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

California quietly shelves $15 billion pension divestment bill

By Bloomberg
04/07/2023, 11:54 am
© David Paul Morris/BloombergOil well pump jacks operated by Chevron Corp. in San Ardo, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
The California State Assembly has shelved legislation that would have forced the country’s two largest pension funds to divest an estimated $15 billion from oil and gas companies, a major blow to environmental advocates who hoped the funds could be a national model for the divestment movement.

SB-252, which passed the state Senate in May, won’t be given a floor vote, according to the bill’s lead author, Senator Lena Gonzalez of Los Angeles County. The legislation has been converted to a two-year bill, meaning lawmakers will have the opportunity to address the measure in the next session.

“I’m committed to bringing this bill up again next year,” Gonzalez said.

Under the proposal, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System and the California State Teachers Retirement System would have been required to remove assets of large oil and gas companies by 2031 and halt any new investments by 2024.

Marcie Frost, CEO of Calpers, previously signaled her opposition, saying the bill would “do nothing to combat the dangers of climate change.”

“We respect assembly member McKinnor’s decision to take more time to understand the impact of the bill to our pension funds and members and employers,” Calpers spokesperson Brad Pacheco said, referring to Tina McKinnor, head of the Assembly Committee on Public Employment and Retirement, where the legislation was held.

The decision marks the second year in a row a pension fund divestment bill has passed the state Senate only to die in the lower house amid opposition from the funds, which manage a combined $822.3 billion in assets.

The proposal highlighted divisions among California’s Democratic supermajority. Lawmakers were forced to choose between climate change priorities and concerns that divestment could threaten the financial health of municipalities already burdened with pension fund liabilities.

California’s powerful labor interests were also divided on the bill. Unions representing firefighters and construction trades were against the measure, while a major teachers’ union and the California Nurses Association backed it.

“We’re committed to achieving a net zero investment portfolio that achieves the goals of the bill through engagement with companies, investments in alternative energies and addressing climate risks,” Pacheco said.

