World ‘desperately needs oil and gas’ says Shell’s Sawan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

World ‘desperately needs oil and gas’ says Shell’s Sawan

By Andrew Dykes
06/07/2023, 10:48 am
© ShellStability Shell
Shell CEO Wael Sawan

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said it would be “dangerous and irresponsible” to cut oil and gas production as demand changes could cause further price spikes.

In a wide-ranging interview with the BBC Mr Sawan, who took the helm at the London-headquartered supermajor at the start of this year, said the world still “desperately needs oil and gas” as cleaner sources could not be brought online fast enough to meet demand.

Shell (LON:SHEL) said last month that it will commit more investment to oil and gas and temper renewables investments to those with the greatest payback, a strategy that was dubbed “catastrophic” by climate activists.

Meanwhile, both the company’s renewable energy VP and its head of UK offshore wind have departed the group in recent weeks.

Challenged over whether prolonging oil and gas production would help society’s most vulnerable, he added: “What would be dangerous and irresponsible is cutting oil and gas production so that the cost of living, as we saw last year, starts to shoot up again.”

Speaking to the Times earlier this year, Mr Sawan said that he would “think twice about investing in more oil in the UK” as there were “more attractive locations right now”, such as the US Gulf of Mexico.

Shell has said it intend to invest £25bn in the UK over the course of the decade, but the government’s Energy Profits Levy (EPL) and public pushback over key projects such as Jackdaw and Cambo – the latter of which Shell is now exiting – have done little to aid its plans.

“Ultimately the government needs to make a call as to their views on imported versus domestic production,” Mr Sawan told the BBC.

“When you do not have the stability you require in these long-term investments, that raises questions when we compare that to other countries where there is very clear support for those investments.”

‘Never rule out’ US HQ move

Mr Sawan also reflected on a recent visit to the New York Stock Exchange as part of an investor briefing, where the company received an “exemplary” welcome.

It comes as the company faces questions over whether it would consider relocating its headquarters to US, where finance and investment are perceived to be more supportive of oil and gas companies.

“They said we continue to value a company that provides us the energy we desperately need. That resonated with me as a person who comes from Lebanon where we are starved of energy,” he added.

At the same time, Shell faces a “significant undervaluation” of its shares in relation to US counterparts – a fact acknowledged by the CEO in the company’s most recent quarterly results.

However, speaking with the BBC he ruled out the prospect of a move – at least in the short term.

“There are many who question whether that valuation gap can only be bridged if we move to the US. A move of headquarters is not a priority for the next three years,” he said

“I would never rule out anything that could potentially create the right circumstances for the company and its shareholders. Ultimately, I am in the service of shareholder value.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts