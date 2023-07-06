Active Americas market helps drive “robust” H1 for Hunting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Active Americas market helps drive “robust” H1 for Hunting

By Andrew Dykes
06/07/2023, 12:42 pm
© Supplied by DCTMediaHunting Aberdeen windfall tax
Hunting's north-east base at Badentoy Park.

Hunting says half-year performance has been “ahead of expectations” as activity across international markets remain strong.

In a Wednesday trading update the London-listed oilfield services group (LSE:HTG) said both revenue and operating profit were ahead of targets set at the start of the year.

Results have been “materially ahead” of the same period in 2022 the firm noted, with order books continue sitting at around $530-550 million at the end of June, compared to $473m as at 31 December.

Adjusted profit for full-year 2022 was $14.6 million, according to the company’s most recent results.

EBITDA for the first half of this year is likely to be in the range of $48m-$50m, with similar forecasting for the remainder of 2023, putting full-year EBITDA at around $100m.

Hunting also sees an “improving” outlook for 2024 as its sales increase.

Chief executive Jim Johnson added: “Hunting has delivered a strong performance in H1 2023 as business units across the Group benefit from increased client activity.

“Management remains focused on delivering on market guidance, which is supported by robust international market momentum including South America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.”

Mr Johnson pointed to a shift in the North America drilling market to focus on oil targets, which he said had provided further opportunities for the company, while its manufacturing businesses reported “good growth” in both energy and non-oil and gas markets.

He noted a positive outlook for further energy transition opportunities following the signing of a strategic alliance with Jiuli, which will provide new technologies and products for the geothermal and carbon capture sectors.

“The outlook for 2023 continues to be strongly positive, with 2024 revenue visibility also improving due to the orders secured during the period,” Mr Johnson added.

Hunting saw “improved revenue” from its EMEA segment too, drawing particular attention to a Tubacex contract in South America, part of which is now being shared with its Aberdeenshire facility in Portlethen.

Mr Johnson said earlier this year that the group had no plans to uproot its Aberdeen operations, despite the “disaster” of new windfall taxes.

The firm also reported “strong interest” in its ‘organic oil recovery’ technology – a microbial waterflood system for boosting oil output –  with pilot and field trials now either underway or being planned in the UK, Europe and the Middle East in the second half of the year.

