Protestors stage sit-in at Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Protestors stage sit-in at Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

By Ryan Duff
13/07/2023, 12:32 pm Updated: 13/07/2023, 12:33 pm
© Supplied by Fossil Free LondonFossil Free London stage sit-in at Department for Energy Security and Net Zero offices.
Fossil Free London stage sit-in at Department for Energy Security and Net Zero offices.

Fossil Free London has staged a sit-in at the offices of the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to protest the Rosebank oil field.

The group claims that around 20 activists have “occupied” the offices in the capital.

Equinor’s proposed development west of Shetland is the largest undeveloped oil field in the North and is currently waiting for approval from UK regulators.

Joanna Warrington, a spokesperson for Fossil Free London, said: “Rosebank is a threat to global climate security. We demand that it be stopped.”

Protestors made their way into the building and brandished banners that read “#StopRosebank” and began chanting.

Despite recent reports that the verdict on the controversial development would be imminent, on Tuesday it was revealed that a decision on Rosebank’s approval would be delayed until after parliament’s summer recess.

Ms Warrington added: “We’re already seeing the impacts of climate breakdown – last Tuesday was the hottest day in recorded history, and this week saw floods across the UK.

“Scientists are clear: we cannot start any new oil and gas projects if we want a liveable future. Yet Rishi Sunak and Grant Shapps have chosen to disregard those warnings.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has been asked for comment.

© Supplied by Fossil Free London Fossil Free London stage sit-in at Department for Energy Security and Net Zero offices.
© Supplied by Fossil Free London Fossil Free London stage sit-in at Department for Energy Security and Net Zero offices.
© Supplied by Fossil Free London Fossil Free London stage sit-in at Department for Energy Security and Net Zero offices.
© Supplied by Fossil Free London Fossil Free London stage sit-in at Department for Energy Security and Net Zero offices.

Recently, the House of Commons saw members of parliament debate the merits of the west of Shetland field, with Green party MP, Caroline Lucas, saying the decision to approve Rosebank would “actively reduce the UK’s energy security”.

However, the UK energy security minister, Graham Stuart, countered arguments to reject Rosebank, saying that only in a “parallel universe” would it make sense to do so.

Mr Stuart added that denying Rosebank “would remove the very supply chain that we need for transition.”

The debate around the project’s approval has been raging for some time, with both sides of the argument making their opinions clear.

The Fossil Free London spokeswoman added: “Millions of people in the UK have been struggling with rising energy costs this year – yet all our government has to offer is a publicly subsidised climate time bomb.

“We need affordable fossil-free energy, not a dead-end project that will wreck our net zero targets, stuff the pockets of Equinor and leave our energy bills as high as ever.”

Earlier this year, climate group Uplift argued that approval of the field would result in the country’s exceeding its carbon budget, however, the UK regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority, said it has “full confidence” in data which shows the sector is “on track” to reach its emissions reduction target by the end of the decade, if not surpass it.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts