Watch: Just Stop Oil hit DESNZ offices with trademark orange paint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Watch: Just Stop Oil hit DESNZ offices with trademark orange paint

By Ryan Duff
19/07/2023, 9:07 am
© Supplied by Just Stop OilJust Stop Oil hit the offices of the DESNZ with trademark orange paint.
Just Stop Oil hit the offices of the DESNZ with trademark orange paint.

Just Stop Oil has shared a video of its supporters covering the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) with orange paint.

The climate change activism group say that two protestors took part in the act on Wednesday morning.

This comes a week after fellow climate protest group, Fossil Free London, staged a sit-in protest in the office building.

The protest that took place last Thursday was carried out in opposition to Equinor’s proposed Rosebank project, the largest undeveloped oil field in the UK.

After being “occupied” last week, the DESNZ offices in London have now been hit with the orange paint that has become synonymous with Just Stop Oil.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson has said: “The people in this department are making decisions that will bring about the wholesale destruction of human civilisation.

“They are threatening the lives of all of us. The young people of today will look back in horror at the crimes of this government and will demand justice.

“In signing-off new oil, gas and coal projects, this department signs the death warrants of hundreds of millions of people.

“In the climate trials of the future, they will be held to account for the crime of genocide, it is not a matter of ‘if’, but ‘when’.”

Following the incident, the pair of protestors sat down to ” await arrest,” Just Stp Oil says.

Pictures shared by the group show police in attendance at the scene

© Supplied by Just Stop Oil Police in attendance as Just Stop Oil hit the offices of the DESNZ with trademark orange paint
© Supplied by Just Stop Oil Police in attendance as Just Stop Oil hit the offices of the DESNZ with trademark orange paint
© Supplied by Just Stop Oil Pair of Just Stop Oil protestors "await arrest" after hitting the offices of the DESNZ with trademark orange paint.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has been asked for comment.

Aberdeen’s Silver Fin

The activist group have used this same tactic before, having previously thrown buckets of orange paint over Aberdeen’s Silver Fin building, which is now home to Shell.

Alex Milne, 23, Kayleigh Matthews, 22, and Louis Fraser, 24 appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident at the end of last year.

At the time of the incident in Aberdeen, one protestor said: “Climate activists are doing this because we are motivated by love. We love this planet, this is our home, but right now its ecological systems are breaking down and we want to change that.”

© Supplied by Just Stop Oil
The Silver Fin is home to Neo Energy and Barclays – with oil giant Shell to move in soon (at the time of the incident)

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts