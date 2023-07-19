Watch: Just Stop Oil hit DESNZ offices with trademark orange paint

Just Stop Oil has shared a video of its supporters covering the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) with orange paint.

The climate change activism group say that two protestors took part in the act on Wednesday morning.

This comes a week after fellow climate protest group, Fossil Free London, staged a sit-in protest in the office building.

The protest that took place last Thursday was carried out in opposition to Equinor’s proposed Rosebank project, the largest undeveloped oil field in the UK.

After being “occupied” last week, the DESNZ offices in London have now been hit with the orange paint that has become synonymous with Just Stop Oil.

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Paint the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero 🦺 This morning, 2 supporters of Just Stop Oil have painted the department responsible for issuing over 100 new oil and gas licences in the UK. 🖋️ Sign up to take action at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/wQwHVKoN8K — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 19, 2023

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson has said: “The people in this department are making decisions that will bring about the wholesale destruction of human civilisation.

“They are threatening the lives of all of us. The young people of today will look back in horror at the crimes of this government and will demand justice.

“In signing-off new oil, gas and coal projects, this department signs the death warrants of hundreds of millions of people.

“In the climate trials of the future, they will be held to account for the crime of genocide, it is not a matter of ‘if’, but ‘when’.”

Following the incident, the pair of protestors sat down to ” await arrest,” Just Stp Oil says.

Pictures shared by the group show police in attendance at the scene

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has been asked for comment.

Aberdeen’s Silver Fin

The activist group have used this same tactic before, having previously thrown buckets of orange paint over Aberdeen’s Silver Fin building, which is now home to Shell.

Alex Milne, 23, Kayleigh Matthews, 22, and Louis Fraser, 24 appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident at the end of last year.

At the time of the incident in Aberdeen, one protestor said: “Climate activists are doing this because we are motivated by love. We love this planet, this is our home, but right now its ecological systems are breaking down and we want to change that.”

