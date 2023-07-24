Shapps argues for granting ‘every single conceivable licence to the North Sea’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shapps argues for granting ‘every single conceivable licence to the North Sea’

By Ryan Duff
24/07/2023, 10:28 am
© BloombergShapps energy
UK energy security secretary Grant Shapps

The UK government’s energy security secretary, Grant Shapps, has said that granting “every single conceivable licence to the North Sea” would be within the country’s net zero targets.

In a conversation with the Financial Times, Mr Shapps said that the government will “max out” the UK North Sea’s oil and gas reserves, claiming that carbon emissions will still decline at “twice the rate” outlined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Shapps believes that the UK should approve all feasible oil and gas fields in UK waters as long as the project falls within the country’s climate targets.

FT reports Mr Shapps said: “The IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change], who is the global authority on this, says that to meet net zero by 2050 the world needs to reduce its reliance on oil and gas by four per cent a year. Even if we granted every single conceivable licence to the North Sea … the [UK’s oil production] would decline at seven per cent a year, twice the rate of the IPCC [recommendations].”

The government minister also took time to bash Labour’s stance on North Sea oil and gas licensing, describing the party’s decision to ban undeveloped fields as “madness”, adding that it “simply doesn’t make sense.”

The decision to ban all new oil and gas would leave the UK dependent on imports from overseas that produce more carbon emissions than producing hydrocarbons domestically, Shapps explained.

He said that Labour’s policy would put Britain at the mercy of “Putin or anyone else who wants to hold us to ransom.”

“What Labour foolishly and irresponsibly want to do is deliberately pursue a policy of self-harm by not taking that [North Sea] oil and gas but buying it from abroad,” Shapps said.

Recently, a Labour Spokesperson outlined that the party’s policy is to “manage our existing fields for the entirety of their lifespan” and it “won’t turn off the taps by revoking existing licences”.

The government minister is not the first to bash the controversial policy, last week SNP Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, claimed an “early shutdown” of oil and gas would lead to North Sea jobs being lost to other countries.

The Aberdeen South MP described the debate around oil and gas as “very polarised”.

