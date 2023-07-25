Aberdeen’s Hazchem targets £2.5m growth with new facility

The Aberdeen-based personal protective equipment (PPE) provider, Hazchem Safety, has invested seven figures in a new building in Buckingham, England.

The £2 million deal will allow the Dyce headquartered company to store up to £5 million worth of stock as its warehouse has expanded from 11,000 square feet to 30,000 square feet.

Hazchem announced that the new facility will double its current stock holding over time, positioning the company as a leading supplier in the industry.

Following this expansion, the company expects to create an additional 20 jobs as it targets a £2.5 million in growth in Aberdeen over the next 3 years due to the company’s capacity to hold more stock.

Marlon Douglass, Sales Manager, Hazchem Safety, said: “We are excited to unveil our expanded premises, which represents a significant milestone in Hazchem Safety’s journey.

“The increased warehouse space and stockholding capacity will enable us to meet the growing demands of our customers, improve our operational efficiency, and ensure an even higher level of service excellence.

“It is a key part of our business growth as it allows Hazchem to take on new larger contracts as we support our customers that require a greater volume of PPE solutions for their employees.”

The firm says that this move will facilitate growth in the southern region by over 100%, while also allowing it to cater to new contracts from “large energy companies.”

The new space enables the Aberdeen firm to welcome customers on-site with a showroom and meeting room.

Hazchem says that this new “customer-centric” space allows customers to view samples and collaborate with its team to design bespoke PPE.

Founded in 1978, Hazchem currently has distribution sites in Aberdeen and Brackley where it offers its own range of ORKA Technical Workwear, a range of flame retardant and hi-vis workwear designed for the offshore oil and gas industries, and its HAZTEC® technical workwear brand.