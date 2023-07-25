Aberdeen’s Hazchem targets £2.5m growth with new facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen’s Hazchem targets £2.5m growth with new facility

By Ryan Duff
25/07/2023, 10:23 am
© Supplied by HazchemHazchem bosses stand outside the company's facility
Marlon Douglass (Sales Manager), Brent Douglass (Managing Director), Camden Douglass (Finance Manager) outside Hazchem premises

The Aberdeen-based personal protective equipment (PPE) provider, Hazchem Safety, has invested seven figures in a new building in Buckingham, England.

The £2 million deal will allow the Dyce headquartered company to store up to £5 million worth of stock as its warehouse has expanded from 11,000 square feet to 30,000 square feet.

Hazchem announced that the new facility will double its current stock holding over time, positioning the company as a leading supplier in the industry.

Following this expansion, the company expects to create an additional 20 jobs as it targets a £2.5 million in growth in Aberdeen over the next 3 years due to the company’s capacity to hold more stock.

Marlon Douglass, Sales Manager, Hazchem Safety, said: “We are excited to unveil our expanded premises, which represents a significant milestone in Hazchem Safety’s journey.

“The increased warehouse space and stockholding capacity will enable us to meet the growing demands of our customers, improve our operational efficiency, and ensure an even higher level of service excellence.

“It is a key part of our business growth as it allows Hazchem to take on new larger contracts as we support our customers that require a greater volume of PPE solutions for their employees.”

The firm says that this move will facilitate growth in the southern region by over 100%, while also allowing it to cater to new contracts from “large energy companies.”

The new space enables the Aberdeen firm to welcome customers on-site with a showroom and meeting room.

Hazchem says that this new “customer-centric” space allows customers to view samples and collaborate with its team to design bespoke PPE.

Founded in 1978, Hazchem currently has distribution sites in Aberdeen and Brackley where it offers its own range of ORKA Technical Workwear, a range of flame retardant and hi-vis workwear designed for the offshore oil and gas industries, and its HAZTEC® technical workwear brand.

